There’s going to be a new word number 1 on the Women’s Tennis Association next week after Aryna Sabalenka punches her ticket into the quarterfinals at the 2023 US Open.

Sabalenka will end Iga Swiatek’s 75-week run as world No.1 and have a chance to win her second Grand Slam of the season. Sabalenka won the 2023 Australian Open to start the year and has turned into one of Swiatek’s main rivals on the court.

Swiatek was favored to win the U.S. Open and defend her title. She was expected to face Sabalenka in a duel for the World No. 1. Instead, Swiatek had a disappointing early fourth-round exit, which paved the way for Sabalenka to reach the final.

“All this year, I’ve been pushing myself so hard to reach this goal,” Sabalenka said about getting to No. 1. “It really means a lot for me. It means a lot for my family. It’s crazy. It’s unbelievable.”

Aryna Sabalenka Is No.1 On WTA Rankings

Suddenly, Sabalenka is the favorite to win the favorite to win the 2023 US Open after Iga Swiatek lost in the fourth round on Sunday.

She is also the only top-five player left, as both No.3 Jessica Pegula and No.5 No.5 Ons Jabeur were eliminated on Monday.

Sabalenka has been laser-focused this year. She now has a 21-2 record at Grand Slam tournaments in 2023. Only seven players since 2000 have had more Grand Slam wins in a calendar year: Amelie Mauresmko, Jennifer Capriati, Kim Clijsters, Justine Henin, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams.

The Belarusian tennis player has been chasing the world No.1 spot since January. In a calendar year, she won her first Grand Slam at the Aussie Open and became the world’s No.1-ranked women’s tennis player.

Now, Sabalenka is favored to win the 2023 US Open and add to her list of accomplishments.

Aryna Sabalenka Advances to Fifth Straight Quarterfinal at Grand Slam

It’s been a historic year for Sabalenka.

In addition to overtaking Swiatek next week as World No.1, Salabenka will also become the first woman to advance to the quarterfinal stage in five consecutive Grand Slams since Serena Williams in 2017.

Sabalenka is in great form and will look to win her second Grand Slam title in New York. She’s been a semi-finalist in her last two appearances but has the easiest path to win this year, thanks to the lack of star power left in the tournament.

She’ll face China’s rising star Qinwen Zheng on Wednesday for a spot in the semifinals.

