New York Jets’ Mekhi Becton Faces Another Injury Setback After Fracturing Knee

Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is likely to miss the vast majority of the upcoming season having suffered a fractured knee cap during Monday’s training.

Losing Becton is a significant blow to the Jets’ offensive line preparation as the start of the season is less than a month away.

The immensely talented 23-year-old has been blighted by injures since joining as the 11th-overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft. Not only is the latest injury on the same knee that has been operated on before having suffered an injury in week one of the 2021 season, but the Virginia-born offensive tackle also endured a nasty chest injury in his rookie season.

Becton has missed a total of 18 games due to injury and has, at times, been the cause of a disgruntled coaching set-up due to his lack of conditioning . Despite this, the 360-pounder had been undergoing a positive training camp this year, with the franchise moving him from left to right tackle.

Jets HC Robert Saleh showing love and support for Mekhi Becton after a potentially season-ending injury.

In spite of his monumental frame and power, the Louisville product has been lauded for his fleet-footed abilities and is a once-in-a-generation blend of incredible agility and size. A 5.1-second 40-yard dash at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine highlights just how fast he can travel, and to combine that with a 6″5, 360-pound frame makes him a formidable blocker.

He will leave a huge hole in the Jets offensive line just as he was primed for a swift return to the starting line-up, and the club may now turn to the free agency market to look for a suitable alternative.

Veteran tackle Duane Brown, who is currently a free agent, joined training over the weekend and could well fill the void left by Becton. The 36-year-old would bring a wealth of experience having featured in five Pro-Bowls, two second-team All-Pros and once in the first-team All-Pro in 2012.