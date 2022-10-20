New York Yankees vs Houston Astros Live Stream: How to Watch MLB Streaming

The second game of this MLB Play-off sees the Houston Astros welcome the New York Yankees to Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Here is how you can watch the Yankees vs Astros game for free via our MLB live stream from anywhere in the US, thanks to Jazzsports.

How To Watch MLB Stream For New York Yankees vs Houston Astros

Sign up to JazzSports by clicking here Create an account by filling in all your details Make a deposit into your account and watch the New York Yankees vs Houston Astros MLB live stream online for FREE

Best MLB Live Streaming Sites For Yankees vs Astros

New York Yankees vs Houston Astros Game 2 Live Stream Preview

The Houston Astros took a 1-0 ALCS series lead last night as they defeated the New York Yankees 4-2 in Game 1 of the play-offs.

The Astros hit three home runs on their way to a 4-2 victory, seemingly beating the Yankees at their own game, who have become increasingly reliant on their home run hitting in the postseason. The Astros remain undefeated in the post-season and will be full of confidence ahead of Game 2 of the ALCS series play-offs.

For Game 2 tonight, the pitching match-up will be the left handed Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.82) of the Astros, and the right handed Luis Severino (7-3, 3.18) of the Yankees.

If the New Yorkers are to claim the W in Game 2 tonight, they will need to find some small-ball runs. They have been too reliant on powering past their opponents, like the did to the Guardians, but they simply cannot do this to the Astros, as proven in Game 1.

The Houston Astros ace, Justin Verlander, bounced back from a poor first start in the play-offs in style last night. He went six innings allowing just two hits and striking out 11 New York Yankees batters. Ryan Pressly was another outstanding performer in Game 1, getting four outs and delivering three strike outs against the four batters he faced.

You’ve got to favor the Houston Astros to win Game 2 tonight against the New York Yankees. Playing on their home patch again, after beating the Yankees at their own game last night. All indicators point to another win for the Astros tonight in Game 2 of the ALCS Series Play-offs.

First pitch is scheduled for 7.37pm EST.

New York Yankees vs Houston Astros Game 2 Odds

The Latest JazzSports Betting Promo Codes

Lets get straight to it then. Here is how you can take advantage of the best Jazzsports MLB Sportsbook promo codes. These include JazzSports’ leading welcome offer, racebook bonuses, top-ups, cashbacks and no deposit bonus codes. The team at JazzSports have even more bonus offers available too, so be sure to check them out whilst watching your free live stream.