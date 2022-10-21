San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream: How to Watch MLB Streams

The third game of this MLB Play-off sees the Philadelphia Phillies welcome the San Diego Padres to Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here is how you can watch the Padres vs Phillies game for free via our MLB live stream from anywhere in the US, thanks to Jazzsports.

How To Watch MLB Stream For San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies

Best MLB Live Streaming Sites For Padres vs Phillies

San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies Game 3 Live Stream Preview

The San Diego Padres levelled the ALCS series on Wednesday night as they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 8-5 in Game 2 of the play-offs. This was after the Phillies won Game 1 with a 2-0 win on Tuesday.

The Padres made a miraculous comeback in Game 2 after being 4-0 down at one stage of the game. The San Diego outfit then racked up eight consecutive runs down the stretch to win the game 8-5 and seemingly level the series.

The Padres didn’t make full use of home field advantage in the opening two games, but can also be thankful for not being 2-0 down in the series. Their offense was poor in Game 1 with a similar story in Game 2 until their eight point rampage at the bottom of the second inning to the bottom of the seventh inning.

This was mainly thanks to all-Star third baseman Manny Machado and designated hitter Josh Bell. Both Bell and Machado had three hits each in the comeback win. This is all poised to be another tight affair between two of the best sides in MLB.

You’ve slightly got to favor the Philadelphia Phillies to win Game 3 tonight against the San Diego Padres. Playing on their home patch again, after beating the Padres in Game 1 and having a 4-0 lead at one stage in Game 2.

However, on the other hand the San Diego Padres have a very clear pitching advantage tonight. Joe Musgrove has been one of the best starters in the majors this season, and he has most certainly turned it up another notch in the play-offs. He has a 1.38 ERA across his two previous post-season starts against the Phillies and has a strong history against Philadelphia during his career too.

Who knows what to expect tonight at Citizens Bank Park! The series hangs in the balance with both teams confident of the win tonight in Game 3 of the ALCS Series Play-offs.

First pitch is scheduled for 7.37pm EST.

San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies Game 3 Odds

