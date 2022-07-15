MLB Picks and Parlays | Parlay Picks for the MLB Games Today (July 15)

With plenty of MLB games set to take place today, come check out our MLB picks and parlays for today, July 15. Our expert MLB picks have been on a hot stretch over the last week. Check out our MLB parlay of the day, along with expert analysis for each of the parlay picks for the MLB games tonight.

MLB Parlay of the Day | Best MLB Parlay Bet Today July 15

Take our MLB Parlay Bet of the Day, which offers an excellent return at +468 parlay odds at BetOnline.

RELATED: The Best Parlay Betting Apps

How to Bet on the MLB Games Today

Betting on the MLB online has never been easier.

The MLB sportsbooks allow fans to sign up, claim free bets, and bet on the MLB within a few short clicks.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the MLB and claim up to $5,750 in betting offers at the best offshore betting sites.

Click here to get your MLB free bets and free bonus cash Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of $55 Get your MLB betting bonus in free bets Place your free MLB bets at BetOnline

RELATED: The Best MLB Online Sportsbooks

The Best MLB Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

RELATED: The Best Online Sportsbooks in the US

MLB Picks and Parlays Today | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today July 15

Come check out our expert analysis for our MLB picks and parlays of the day. We’re going to give bettors three picks that have great value and are all thoroughly researched.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (July 15): NY Mets ML (-130)

With our first MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the New York Mets to beat the Chicago Cubs outright. Personally, this is one of my favorite plays of the day and that’s because the Mets have simply just been a much better team than Chicago.

Considering the odds that we can get them at here, it feels like a no-brainer being all over them. The Mets are going to be coming into this one with the fourth-best batting average in baseball at .255 as a team and have also got the job down on the mound. The Mets will come into this one with the seventh-best ERA in the league at 3.72, while Chicago has struggled on both sides of the ball this season.

RELATED: Offshore Sports Betting Guide

Best MLB Parlay Bets Tonight (July 15): Miami Marlins ML (-165)

With our second MLB betting pick of the night, let’s be all over the Miami Marlins to beat the Philadelphia Phillies outright. Sandy Alcantara is going to be on the mound here for Miami and that’s great news for us. There’s a legitimate argument to be made that Sandy Alcantara has been the best pitcher in the National League and potentially all of baseball this season.

He’s going to be coming into this one with an impressive 1.73 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP. If he can continue doing what he’s done for us on Friday, Miami should be able to come away with a tough win.

RELATED: Sportsbook Promo Codes

MLB Parlay Picks for (July 15): Houston Astros -1.5 (+100)

With our final MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Houston Astros to beat the Oakland Athletics by -1.5 runs. The Astros have an argument to be made that they have been the best team in all of baseball this season, while the Oakland Athletics have probably been the worst in all of baseball. Oakland is currently at 30-60 on the season and is tied for the worst record in the league with the Washington Nationals.

The Astros have been incredible on the mound this season, with a league-leading at 2.99 team ERA. The Athletics, on the other hand, have the worst team batting average in baseball at .210.