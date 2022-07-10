MLB Picks

MLB Picks and Parlays | Parlay Picks for the MLB Games Today (July 10)

Jon Conahan
With plenty of MLB games set to take place today, come check out our MLB picks and parlays to make some money with us. With our expert analysis and how well we’ve been making money recently, we should be able to continue our hot stretch.

MLB Parlay of the Day | Best MLB Parlay Bet Today July 10

Take our MLB Parlay Bet of the Day, which offers an excellent return at +567 parlay odds at BetOnline.

Bet on our MLB Parlay of the Day (+567) at BetOnline

MLB Picks and Parlays Today | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today July 10

Come check out our expert analysis for our MLB picks and parlays of the day. We’re going to give bettors three picks that have great value and are all thoroughly researched.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (July 10): Baltimore Orioles ML (-115)

MLB Bet Angels Orioles BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +100 -115 BetOnline logo
Run Line +1.5 (-170) -1.5 (+145) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8.5 (-105) Under 8.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

With our first MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Baltimore Orioles to beat the Los Angeles Angels outright. The Orioles are going to be coming into this one playing incredible baseball throughout the past few weeks as they’re now 42-44 and have won seven out of their last 10 games. This Orioles team looks like they could have the potential to be one of the better teams in baseball in a few seasons and their bright future is showing.

The Los Angeles Angels are going to be coming into this one at 38-48 and have an argument to be made that they could be the most disappointing team in all of baseball this season.

Bet on Orioles (-115) at BetOnline

Best MLB Parlay Bets Tonight (July 10): Atlanta Braves -1.5 (-110)

MLB Bet Nationals Braves BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +185 -215 BetOnline logo
Run Line +1.5 (-110) -1.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 10 (-105) Under 10 (-115) BetOnline logo

With our second MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Atlanta Braves to win by -1.5 runs against the Washington Nationals. The reason behind this pick is due to how well Atlanta has played recently and Ian Anderson getting the start. Ian Anderson has held hitters in the current Washington Nationals lineup to a .250 batting average and has a strikeout percentage of nearly 25%.

With Paolo Espino getting the start for the Washington Nationals, this is a perfect time for the elite Atlanta Braves offense to continue being one of the best in baseball. The Braves currently have the eighth-best batting average in the league and have also hit the second-most home runs.

Bet on Braves (-110) at BetOnline

MLB Parlay Picks for (July 10): Miami Marlins ML (-105)

MLB Bet Mets Marlins BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +100 -115 BetOnline logo
Run Line +1.5 (-190) -1.5 (+160) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 7 (-105) Under 7 (-115) BetOnline logo

With our final MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Miami Marlins to beat the New York Mets outright. The Marlins had a disappointing loss on Saturday as they ended up throwing the ball away for the Mets to walk off the game. With Sandy Alcantara getting the start here, this is the perfect time for them to bounce back and get a much-needed win against a tough New York Mets team.

Sandy Alcantara might be the best pitcher in all of baseball as he’s going to be coming into this one’s a 1.82 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP on the season. He’s thrown against the New York Mets twice this season and has looked great in both of those outings.

Bet on Marlins (-115) at BetOnline
MLB Picks
Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
