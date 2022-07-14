MLB Same Game Parlay Picks for Today, July 14 | MLB SGP Picks

With plenty of MLB games set to take place today, come check out our MLB same game parlay to make some money with us. With our expert analysis and how well we’ve been making money recently, we should be able to cash a parlay or two today.

MLB Same Game Parlay of the Day | Best MLB Parlay Bet Today July 14

Take our MLB Parlay Bet of the Day, which offers an excellent return at +475 parlay odds at BetOnline.

RELATED: The Best Parlay Betting Apps

How to Bet on the MLB Games Today

Betting on the MLB online has never been easier.

The MLB sportsbooks allow fans to sign up, claim free bets, and bet on the MLB within a few short clicks.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the MLB and claim up to $5,750 in betting offers at the best offshore betting sites.

Click here to get your MLB free bets and free bonus cash Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of $55 Get your MLB betting bonus in free bets Place your free MLB bets at BetOnline

RELATED: The Best MLB Online Sportsbooks

The Best MLB Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

RELATED: The Best Online Sportsbooks in the US

MLB Same Game Parlay Today | Best Same Game Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today July 14

Come check out our expert analysis for our MLB picks and parlays of the day. We’re going to give bettors three picks that have great value and are all thoroughly researched.

Best Same Game MLB Parlay Picks Today (July 14): Marlins ML (-170)

Let’s go with Miami Marlins to defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates for our first MLB SGP pick of the day. The Marlins, who have managed to win five of their past ten games and will be heading into this one playing some respectable baseball recently.

They haven’t exactly impressed, but now is a good moment for them to turn things around and start playing like the squad that everyone anticipated they would be at the beginning of the year. The pitching staff of the Marlins has kept them above average for the better part of the last few weeks. If they wish to finish the year where they were anticipated to, they will need to maintain their current team ERA of 3.71.

RELATED: Offshore Sports Betting Guide

Best Same Game MLB Parlay Bets Tonight (July 14): NRFI (-125)

With the second pick of our same game parlay, let’s go with no runs in the first inning. Both the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Miami Marlins struggle to generate runs at times and that’s been evident this season by their numbers.

The Pirates currently have the third least amount of runs in all of baseball this season with 325 and the Marlins currently have the seventh least amount with 362. Although neither of their aces are going to be on the mound, it feels like a good time to be all over no runs in the first inning.

RELATED: Sportsbook Promo Codes

MLB Same Game Parlay Picks for (July 14): Oneil Cruz 1+ Total Bases (-110)

With the final pick of our same game parlay, let’s go with the Oneil Cruz of the Pittsburgh Pirates who have over 0.5 total bases. Oneil Cruz is looking to be one of the best prospects that this game has seen in quite some time and he’s been playing some decent baseball recently.

His batting average is only .213, but he’s managed to get a hit in at least three of his previous four games. He’s raised his batting average from .197 back to .213 and that’s a great sign for not only Pittsburgh, but all of baseball. This is another spot for him to get the job done, despite facing a left-handed pitcher.