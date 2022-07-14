MLB Picks and Parlays | Parlay Picks for the MLB Games Today (July 14)

With plenty of MLB games set to take place today, come check out our MLB picks and parlays for today, July 14. Our expert MLB picks have been on a hot stretch over the last week. Check out our MLB parlay of the day, along with expert analysis for each of the parlay picks for the MLB games tonight.

MLB Parlay of the Day | Best MLB Parlay Bet Today July 14

Take our MLB Parlay Bet of the Day, which offers an excellent return at +480 parlay odds at BetOnline.

MLB Picks and Parlays Today | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today July 14

Come check out our expert analysis for our MLB picks and parlays of the day. We’re going to give bettors three picks that have great value and are all thoroughly researched.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (July 14): Miami Marlins ML (-155)

With our first MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go to Miami Marlins to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates outright. The Marlins are going to be coming into this one playing some decent baseball recently as they’ve managed to win five out of their last 10 games.

They haven’t been overly impressive by any means, but this is a good time for them to get back on track and truly start playing like the team everybody was expecting them to be coming into the year. The reason why the Marlins have been above average for the better half of the past few weeks is due to their pitching staff. They currently have a 3.71 team ERA and that’s going to carry them throughout the year if they want to make it to where they were expected to be.

Best MLB Parlay Bets Tonight (July 14): SD Padres ML (-135)

With our second MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the San Diego Padres to beat the Colorado Rockies outright. With Blake Snell getting the start here, there’s truly no better time than now for the Padres to win this ball game.

Blake Snell has looked great throughout his last few outings as he will be coming into this one with at least 11 strikeouts in his last two starts. He did so in only six innings pitched and five innings pitched. This game is going to be played in Colorado, so there’s a chance he gives up a few runs, but I still feel confident that he’s going to be able to get the job done for us.

MLB Parlay Picks for (July 14): NY Yankees -1.5 (+110)

With our third and final MLB betting pick of the night, let’s continue to ride with the New York Yankees to win by -1.5 runs. The Yankees haven’t necessarily been playing great baseball recently, but with Nestor Cortes getting a start here, we should be all over them.

He’s going to be coming into this one as arguably the best pitcher in the American League East as he’s completely dominated most of his outings this season. Outside of Shane McClanahan, there’s a legit argument to be made that Nestor Cortes has been the best. He currently has a 2.74 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP. He’s coming off a rough outing against the Red Sox, but the Reds don’t have an offense nearly as good as the Red Sox, so he should be able to do his thing here.