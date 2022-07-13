MLB Picks and Parlays | Parlay Picks for the MLB Games Today (July 13)

With plenty of MLB games set to take place today, come check out our MLB picks and parlays for today, July 13. Our expert MLB picks been on a hot stretch over the last week. Check out our MLB parlay of the day, along with expert analysis for each of the parlay picks for the MLB games tonight.

MLB Parlay of the Day | Best MLB Parlay Bet Today July 13

Take our MLB Parlay Bet of the Day, which offers an excellent return at +492 parlay odds at BetOnline.

MLB Picks and Parlays Today | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today July 13

Come check out our expert analysis for our MLB picks and parlays of the day. We’re going to give bettors three picks that have great value and are all thoroughly researched.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (July 13): Atlanta Braves ML (-155)

With our first MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Atlanta Braves to beat the New York Mets outright. Charlie Moore is getting the start here and it’s the perfect time for the Braves to get a win to continue battling upwards in the National League East. The Braves haven’t been playing as well as they were prior to this series against the Mets offensively, but once again, this is a great time for them to continue doing what they were doing prior to this series.

It’s all going to start on the offensive side of the ball for Atlanta in game 3 as they struggled to manufacture runs in the first two games of this series. Atlanta currently has the ninth-best batting average in baseball at .249 and has also hit 135 home runs, which ranks them second in all of baseball.

Best MLB Parlay Bets Tonight (July 13): Milwaukee Brewers ML (+100)

With our second MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Milwaukee Brewers to beat the Minnesota Twins outright. This is going to be an interesting game because as we’ve noted previously in this series, they both do things a bit differently. The Brewers are one of the best pitching teams in all of baseball, while the Minnesota Twins have arguably the top offense in the league. With Aaron Ashby getting the start here, it’s a good time to be all over Milwaukee.

He’s going to be coming into this one with some impressive stuff on the season as he’s held hitters in the current Minnesota Twins lineup to just a .143 batting average and has an average exit velocity below 83 MPH.

MLB Parlay Picks for (July 13): KC Royals ML (-125)

With our final MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Kansas City Royals to beat the Detroit Tigers outright. Both of these teams have been two of the worst in baseball this season, but with Brady Singer getting the start, it feels like a good time to back the Royals. Brady singer is going to be coming into this one with decent stuff on the season, but hasn’t looked too great in his last few outings. If he can get back to what he was doing at the beginning of the year, this is a good time to back them.

He recently threw against the Tigers and gave up two earned runs and struck out nine. If we can get a repeat performance of what he did in that game, it feels like a good time to be all over Kansas City.