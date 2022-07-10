MLB Same Game Parlay Picks for Today, July 10 | MLB SGP Picks

With plenty of MLB games set to take place today, come check out our MLB same game parlay to make some money with us. With our expert analysis and how well we’ve been making money recently, we should be able to cash a parlay or two today.

MLB Same Game Parlay of the Day | Best MLB Parlay Bet Today July 10

Take our MLB Parlay Bet of the Day, which offers an excellent return at +350 parlay odds at BetOnline.

MLB Same Game Parlay Today | Best Same Game Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today July 10

Come check out our expert analysis for our MLB picks and parlays of the day. We’re going to give bettors three picks that have great value and are all thoroughly researched.

Best Same Game MLB Parlay Picks Today (July 10): Marlins ML (-115)

With the first pick of our same game parlay, let’s go with the Miami Marlins to beat the New York Mets outright. The reason behind this pick is because of how well Sandy Alcantara has thrown in his career against the Mets and how much success he’s found this season.

He’s going to be coming into this one with a 1.82 ERA and WHIP below one. If he can continue throwing as well as he has throughout his past four starts, this should be a game that Miami wins after a disappointing loss on Saturday. He’s been the best pitcher in all of baseball to start the season and that should continue.

Best Same Game MLB Parlay Bets Tonight (July 10): NRFI (-135)

With the second pick of our same game parlay, let’s go with no runs in the first inning. Although the New York Mets have one of the better offenses in all of baseball, Sandy Alcantara should be able to keep them at bay throughout this start.

When also factoring in it that the Miami Marlins struggle offensively, it’s the perfect recipe for NRFI. If Sandy Alcantara is going to continue doing his thing, the New York Mets will not score in the first inning. Miami also struggles mightily offensively, so it’s the perfect time to back this.

MLB Same Game Parlay Picks for (July 10): Sandy Alcantara 6+ Strikeouts (-120)

With our final same-game parlay pick of the night, let’s go with Sandy Alcantara to have 6-plus strikeouts. Alcantara is going to be coming into this one after an outing where he threw eight innings and had 10 strikeouts. He’s also pitched against the New York Mets twice this season and was able to hit that mark once.

The New York Mets certainly have a few guys that can put the ball in play at a high level and don’t strike out much, but Alcantara might be one of the best strikeout pitchers in the league and he should be able to have at least six strikeouts in this one.