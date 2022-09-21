Next Set Of Nominees Announced For Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis, Dwight Freeney lead first-year eligible 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees.

The next list of first-year eligible players has been released. It’s a list that is heavily stacked with defensive players so far.

Six-time All-Pro offensive lineman Joe Thomas is one of the big names to make the list. Thomas spent 11 years at the Cleveland Browns, and is a legend of the franchise.

#Browns legend Joe Thomas is officially on the ballot for the Pro Football Hall of Fame vote in 2023, his first year of eligibility. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 20, 2022

Other noticeable inclusions include the likes of the longtime Saints guard, Jahri Evans and cornerback Darrelle Revis. Revis is famed for sending players to “Revis Island”, a place feared by wideouts during his playing time for the New York Jets. He also spent time at Tampa Bay, New England and Kansas City.

The nine new candidates combined for 52 Pro Bowls and 30 first-team All-Pro selections, with five of the nine winning Super Bowls and five making an all-decade team.

First-year Eligible Nominees

These are the nine players who’ve been added to the list this time.

Running Back: Chris Johnson

Offensive Linemen: Jahri Evans (G), Joe Thomas (T)

Defensive Lineman: Dwight Freeney (DE)

Linebackers: NaVorro Bowman, James Harrison

Defensive Backs: Kam Chancellor (S), Darrelle Revis (CB)

Punter: Shane Lechler

There are 129 modern-era nominees which includes; 67 offensive players, 50 defensive players and 12 special teams players. The list of modern-era nominees will be brought down to 25 semifinalists in November and then down to 15 finalists in early January.