NFL 2023: Carolina Panthers Rookie QB Coach Josh McCown Appreciates Opportunity Molding Bryce Young

Jeff Hawkins
Carolina Panthers quarterback coach Josh McCown understands and appreciates the opportunity he has before him.  

The 16-year NFL veteran QB spent mostly as a backup, stands in position to be mentored by the first-year coach Frank Reich, another longtime backup QB. McCown steps into the role responsible for molding the 2023 NFL Draft’s No. 1 overall pick, Bryce Young.  

But he feels protected.  

Standing guard, the Panthers return a seasoned offensive line, sans right guard. On McCown’s flanks, he has two experienced wideouts in DJ Chalk and Adam Thielen and second-round draft pick Jonathan Mingo. Plus, there is a new featured running back Miles Sanders. 

Sure, there are questions at tight end, but McCown did his pre-draft research, starting with his playlist.

Josh McCown: ‘The Playlist Is All-Encompassing’  

Studying the top college quarterbacks via video clips, McCown analyzed the prospects through his digital playlist, broken down into different scenario tabs. Among them, there were down-and-distance snaps, clock times, third-down plays, two-minute offense drives and, in a deep dive, incomplete passes. 

“The playlist is all-encompassing with its good, bad, ugly,” McCown said during a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday. “It’s because you want to get a clearer picture of who this player is.”   

McCown started with the basics, researching the throwing motions of each prospect, detailing their play-processing mentality, their footwork, throwing angles and, of course, toughness.  

One of the final evaluation steps McCown used was consistency.  

After studying his playlist, one QB stood out: Young and his high football IQ and processing skills.  

Then, there were the nuances McCown used to get a sense of command the QBs had at the line of scrimmage. Most looked to the sideline for pre-snap advice. Young rarely needed to.  

He exited the huddle with a “menu of plays,” McCown said. “I felt like he did it less than anybody else, as far as looking at the sideline. I felt like they (members of Alabama’s coaching staff) armed him with more before the snap, and he just kind of handled it.”

Bryce Young Learned Pro Game At Alabama  

Aided by McCown, the Panthers’ due diligence on QB prospects targeted Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, who went No. 2 overall to the Houston Texans. The Panthers scouted both QBs in person, but predominately on tape.  

Young was coached by Crimson Tide offensive coordinator and QB coach Bill O’Brien, who currently oversees the New England Patriots offense. Young developed under O’Brien’s NFL tutelage, running a pro-style offense dependent on the QB making the right reads.  

The only Alabama QB to pass for more than 3,000 yards during consecutive seasons, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner finished his college career with 80 touchdowns. 

“Those are the things that get you excited,” McCown said. “Then (there’s) processing, throws, the accuracy, you’re looking for all those physical traits. Ball location, when you have got a guy open, is he anticipating? He’s trusting his guy to be there.”  

McCown’s trusting Young to be there, too. The two have worked together on the field for just over a week, practicing for the first time last Friday during rookie minicamp. 

During OTAs, which started last Monday, McCown continues to monitor the rookie’s progress.  

McCown, who interviewed for the Texans’ head-coaching job last year, understands the opportunity he possesses with the Panthers, with helping to mold Young.  

His playlist is rockin’.

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

