Cornerback CJ Henderson may be practicing with a grudge, but CJ Saunders and Jordan Thomas highlighted the Carolina Panthers’ training camp with an on-field fight.

No big deal, coach Frank Reich told members of the media Saturday at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.

“It happens sometimes and for us out there, it’s ho-hum,” Reich said.

What’s not “ho-hum” is Henderson intercepting his second pass in three workouts and the coaching staff’s concern over injured Marquis Haynes Sr. returning to the field.

CJ Henderson Fueled by Panthers Declining 5th-Year Option

The Panthers last May declined the fifth-year option on Henderson’s rookie contract, triggering a make-or-break season. The fourth-year defensive back is out to “prove” he can compete at the NFL level.

Through the opening three days of training camp at Gibbs Stadium, Henderson is performing like a former ninth-overall draft pick. During Saturday’s afternoon session, Henderson snared his second interception, picking off an Andy Dalton pass intended for Damiere Byrd.

Henderson knows what’s at stake.

“It’s contract year, it’s big for me,” Henderson said, as reported by USAToday.com. “They declined the fifth, but it’s not the end of the world. Keep working and moving forward.”

Henderson’s focus for the remainder of camp?

“Just prove to myself I can stay consistent and work at the things I need to work on,” he said.

Marquis Haynes Sr. Sits Out Camp Workout

Of the Panthers’ 90-man training camp roster, only Marquis Haynes Sr. sat out Saturday’s session with a back injury.

The outside linebacker is missing valuable practice time. He knows it.

Haynes needs the reps to prove he can handle the starting assignment opposite Brian Burns. Previously, Haynes has competed in spot duty, earning just one start in 64 career outings. The six-year veteran appeared in all 17 games last season, including his first pro start, and compiled a career-best 29 tackles, five sacks and 13 quarterback hits.

Reich said Haynes should return “soon.”

“Marquis had a little bit of a back issue,” Reich said. “He’s fine. We’re just being precautious. He should be fine. (The) Prognosis is good and hopefully (we’ll) get him back out here soon.”

