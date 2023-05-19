NFL News and Rumors

NFL 2023: Will Carolina Panthers Rookie QB Bryce Young Measure Up to Draft Status?

Jeff Hawkins
The image was striking.   

During the NFL’s first look at Bryce Young during last weekend’s rookie minicamp, the No. 1 overall draft pick displayed “complete command” of the offense during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 noncontract drills.  

The talent was obvious to see.  

But only when Young wasn’t overshadowed by his hulking offensive linemen, like Ricky Lee and J.D. Direnzo, both of whom are 6-foot-6. While calling plays during skeleton drills, the rookie quarterback was often hidden from sideline views.  

Bryce Young Looks Up To Offensive Linemen  

At 5-foot-10 and engaged in his first NFL workout last Friday at the practice fields behind Bank of America Stadium, Young wore a red No. 9 jersey. He looked up to all his linemen.  

The questions about Young’s size have been addressed by the media virtually every time a Panthers coach or player approached the interview podium the past week.  

They are valid questions.  

When Baker Mayfield started four games for the Panthers last season, the 6-0 quarterback had 12 of his 117 pass attempts deflected near the line of scrimmage, according to The Athletic.

Will the trend continue? 

Offensive line coach James Campen had other questions.   

Like, can his linemen create wide enough lanes for Young to throw through, negating any potential problems at the source of contact?

Previously with the Chargers franchise, Campen recalled Justin Herbert being burdened with batted balls along the line of scrimmage. He didn’t blame the QB as much as his linemen not doing their jobs.

“You emphasize getting the (defenders’) hands down,” he said. “Justin had a few batted-downs and it was because we weren’t clearing out spots for him.” 

Thomas Brown: Young’s Size ‘Was Never An Issue’ 

New quarterbacks coach Josh McCown on Thursday did not sound concerned about Young’s size, citing his high-release radius and scrambling ability. At Alabama and against SEC competition, his size was rarely an issue. Certainly, not during his 2021 Heisman Trophy run.  

McCown studied how Young competed and failed to find a reason to doubt his abilities.   

“When you turn on the tape, I never felt that,” he said during a Zoom call.

Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown recalled hearing the same type of criticism when he was a 5-8 running back in the process of being drafted in the sixth round by the Atlanta Falcons in 2008.  

When asked if any red flags developed regarding Young’s height during the pre-draft process, Brown said: “I never cared about it.   

“Was never an issue, in my opinion, just for me. I evaluate tape.”  

Brown then quickly shot down the statement in which his talents should be compared to Young’s.  

“No comparison to myself at all,” he said. “I am, I guess, considered a shorter person depending on who I’m standing next to.   

“But I wouldn’t even put my playing ability in the same conversation with Bryce as far as our ability at all.”   

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
