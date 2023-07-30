Monday will be a big day for the Carolina Panthers, marking the first time in training camp the players will practice with pads.

“Pads on Monday, yeah!” Panthers coach Frank Reich said, as reported by SI.com. “Let’s go! I think the players are looking forward to it. That takes the evaluation process to another level.

“It takes the execution to another level.”

Padded up, the coaching staff will get a better look at how new linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and rookie wide receiver Jonathan Mingo are progressing.

New LB Kamu Grugier-Hill Earning Attention During Training Camp

Attempting to forge a long-term role, new linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill is earning early from Reich.

Competing in his first training camp with the Panthers, Grugier-Hill is attempting to settle in with his sixth NFL franchise. After being drafted by the New England Patriots in 2016, he spent his first four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, before joining the Miami Dolphins (2020), Houston Texans (2021 and ‘22) and the Arizona Cardinals (2022).

Through the first two training camp practices at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. Grugier-Hill pulled in two interceptions, including one where he anticipated the throw by backup quarterback Andy Dalton.

“Phenomenal interception,” said Reich, who was with the Eagles during Grugier-Hill’s first two seasons. “I was standing behind the offense, Kamu made a great play. Great anticipation, great play on the ball. I just think he’s playing with confidence.”

During his first five NFL seasons, Grugier-Hill played mainly on specials teams. His first regular playing time came with the Texans in 2021 when he compiled a career-best 106 tackles (70 solo) and three sacks.

With the Panthers transforming to a 3-4 defense, Grugier-Hill has taken his game “to a new level,” Reich said.

Teammate Shaq Thompson agrees.

“Kamu is just one of those guys that’s like a silent killer,” Thompson said. “They brought him in for special teams, but I definitely think he’s going to be one of those guys playing (defense). They got to put him on the field somehow, some way. He’s been making plays.

“You definitely got to find a way to get him on the field.”

Good Defense right here.#Panthers LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (54) with a phenomenal break and INT Gotta believe UDFA Rejzohn Wright (31) would've picked it had Kamu not made the play. You can tell how upset he was 😅

Rookie WR Jonathan Mingo ‘Off To A Good Start’

Second-round draft pick Jonathan Mingo continues to impress the Panthers’ coaching staff with his attention to detail. His role as a rookie? Well, that’s a good question.

At Ole Miss, Mingo ran routes from the outside and inside. His best fit could be from the slot, giving him an opportunity to learn from veteran Adam Thielen.

“He’s off to a good start,” Reich said. “For a rookie, he has shown consistency and he’s shown the mental aptitude that he can handle everything we throw at him.

“And we’ve thrown a lot at him.”

Part 1:

Every pass attempt, and punt return, to Carolina Panthers second round pick, Jonathan Mingo, during his 2022 season at Ole Miss