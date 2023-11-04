NFL News and Rumors

NFL Analyst Cris Collinsworth Turned Pro Football Focus Into A $160 Million Company

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NFL Analyst Cris Collinsworth Turned Pro Football Focus Into A $160 Million Company

Pro Football Focus has become the go-to resource for advanced NFL stats and analysis. PFF rankings have even become integrated in the Sunday Night Football broadcast, giving fans a reference point to gauge where players rank compared to others at their position.

Developed by UK football fan Neil Hornsby in 2007, Pro Football Focus now provides proprietary data and analysis to all 32 NFL teams and 95 percent of Power Five Division I football programs.

NFL analyst Chris Collinsworth purchased a majority stake in Pro Football Focus back in 2014 for $6 million. Back then, PFF was only valued at approximately $10 million and making about $1 million per year in revenue.

In 2021, it was valued at $160 million and the company recently raised $50 million to expand to European football and other markets.

As it stands, Collinsworth’s stake could be worth upwards of $100 million.

However, PFF’s rise to prominence hasn’t come without some bumps along the way.

Collinsworth Going Through Growing Pains As Pro Football Focus CEO

Collingworth has reportedly lost a “lot of sleep” over leadership issues at Pro Football Focus. Hornsby, the former founder, left from the company following a year-long sabbatical and a dispute with Collinsworth in 2021.

Matthew Coller, the author of “Football Is A Numbers Game”, detailed the downfall in an interview with Front Office Sports.

“When Neil tried to fire George, who is one of Cris’ favorite people in the whole world, he overstepped,” Collier said. “That ultimately was his downfall.”

Beyond Hornby, many of the site’s most talented and visible employees have also parted ways with the company. Pro Football Focus also experienced its first significant round of layoffs last year. PFF was forced to fire 7% of the company’s salaried workforce, leaving many people wondering about the direction that the business is headed.

Could PFF Become A Billion Dollar Company?

Despite these hiccups, it’s still possible that Collinsworth is still leading what could become a billion-dollar company.

Sports data is more valuable than ever and with the company preparing to tap into new markets like sports betting and soccer, the sky is the limit for PFF.

Collinsworth remains the owner and chairman of the company,

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders

NFL Week 9: Potential Winning Streak Could Lift Hungry Carolina Panthers Into NFC South Pennant Chase; Coach Frank Reich Seeking Answers at RB, LB

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  1 min
NFL News and Rumors
49ers’ DE Arik Armstead Reveals That 49.3% Of His NFL Game Check Goes To Taxes
49ers’ DE Arik Armstead Reveals That 49.3% Of His NFL Game Check Goes To Taxes
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  15min
NFL News and Rumors
Tyreek Hill
NFL Week 9 Same Game Parlay: +525 SGP Pick
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley
NFL Week 9 Player Props: Saquon Barkley Among Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27)
NFL Week 9 Expert Picks Against the Spread: Browns Among Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford
NFL Week 9 Injury Report: Roster Updates For Week 9 NFL Games
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
titans steelers tnf (1)
NFL Thursday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers Boot Tennessee Titans At Acrisure Stadium
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  22h
More News
Arrow to top