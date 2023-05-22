NFL Approves Rule Change For Emergency Third Quarterback

The NFL is making a critical change that will elevate the importance of the QB3 on each team and make him a more prominent figure on the sidelines on gamedays.

In a move that is most likely a reaction to what happened to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game when both quarterbacks were injured, the league has imposed a rule allowing for a third emergency quarterback.

That quarterback will not occupy a roster spot on gameday but can be used if the other two quarterbacks are injured.

Here at NFL meetings in Minneapolis, league officially approved use of a third ‘emergency’ QB on game days that won’t occupy a roster spot. Can be used if first two QBs are not able to play. So, this helps avoid another San Francisco NFC championship game scenario. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 22, 2023

Most Fans Like This Change Though Some Question The Overall Impact

In general, fans are receptive to this idea.

The only ones who expressed concern believe that if a team is down to its third-string quarterback, the probability of winning the game may be low anyway so the rule may not make that much of an impact.

The San Francisco 49ers and the team’s fans would disagree.

The rule that would have singlehandedly sent the 49ers to the Super Bowl after losing both Brock Purdy AND Josh Johnson to injury. Yes, the 49ers would have WON THAT GAME, had their 5th QB of the season managed to get in there!!! https://t.co/MPI3fwUMo5 — John Stolnis (@JohnStolnis) May 22, 2023

After losing starter Brock Purdy to an elbow injury, his backup Josh Johnson suffered a concussion against the Eagles.

The 49ers did not have a third quarterback on the 53-man roster so they were scrambling by having Purdy hand off the ball since he could not throw.

Running back Christian McCaffrey also took a few snaps as the team’s quarterback.

Josh Johnson left the game after going down on the previous play. Christian McCaffrey is the emergency QB, and switched his helmet out so he could have one that is capable of hearing play calls. Brock Purdy ended up returning for one play at QB: A handoff to the RB. pic.twitter.com/K5OL5RlLfo — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 29, 2023

This Rule Change Elevates The Importance Of QB3

With concussions and other injuries an unfortunate byproduct of the NFL game, this means teams will place a higher priority on who is their QB3.

Perhaps the Pittsburgh Steelers had an inclination this was coming as they re-signed Mason Rudolph last week, completing a quarterback room consisting of Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky, and Rudolph.

That person will not occupy a roster spot, but he will have to be experienced and have taken sufficient snaps in practice to be prepared.

Some teams carried three quarterbacks as part of the 53-man roster if the QB1 was dealing with an injury and could be limited.

This takes away that decision point for them and allows them to use that spot to build depth at other critical positions.