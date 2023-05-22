NFL News and Rumors

NFL Approves Rule Change For Emergency Third Quarterback

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NFL logo

The NFL is making a critical change that will elevate the importance of the QB3 on each team and make him a more prominent figure on the sidelines on gamedays.

In a move that is most likely a reaction to what happened to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game when both quarterbacks were injured, the league has imposed a rule allowing for a third emergency quarterback.

That quarterback will not occupy a roster spot on gameday but can be used if the other two quarterbacks are injured.

Most Fans Like This Change Though Some Question The Overall Impact

In general, fans are receptive to this idea.

The only ones who expressed concern believe that if a team is down to its third-string quarterback, the probability of winning the game may be low anyway so the rule may not make that much of an impact.

The San Francisco 49ers and the team’s fans would disagree.

After losing starter Brock Purdy to an elbow injury, his backup Josh Johnson suffered a concussion against the Eagles.

The 49ers did not have a third quarterback on the 53-man roster so they were scrambling by having Purdy hand off the ball since he could not throw.

Running back Christian McCaffrey also took a few snaps as the team’s quarterback.

This Rule Change Elevates The Importance Of QB3

With concussions and other injuries an unfortunate byproduct of the NFL game, this means teams will place a higher priority on who is their QB3.

Perhaps the Pittsburgh Steelers had an inclination this was coming as they re-signed Mason Rudolph last week, completing a quarterback room consisting of Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky, and Rudolph.

That person will not occupy a roster spot, but he will have to be experienced and have taken sufficient snaps in practice to be prepared.

Some teams carried three quarterbacks as part of the 53-man roster if the QB1 was dealing with an injury and could be limited.

This takes away that decision point for them and allows them to use that spot to build depth at other critical positions.

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
roethlisbergerpickett

Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Says He Wanted Kenny Pickett to Fail

Author image David Evans  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Jadeveon Clowney Sent Home from Cleveland Browns After Critical Comments
Free Agent Jadeveon Clowney Again Backpedals On Browns Comments, Seeking Next NFL Opportunity
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 20 2023
NFL News and Rumors
draftking s sizes up panthers early pont spreads (1)
DraftKings Sizes Up Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers With Early 2023 Regular-Season Point Spreads
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 20 2023
NFL News and Rumors
josh mcown watching bj stroud (1)
NFL 2023: Carolina Panthers Rookie QB Coach Josh McCown Appreciates Opportunity Molding Bryce Young
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 19 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Tom Brady is Highest Paid Sports Broadcasters In 2023
Tom Brady Advised 2023 Rookie Quarterbacks At Recent Meeting
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 19 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Jim Brown
Jim Brown, Arguably The Greatest RB Of All Time, Has Died At Age 87
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 19 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Christian McCaffrey
49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Hosting Logan Bowl: A Madden 23 Charity Tournament
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 19 2023
More News
Arrow to top