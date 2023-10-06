Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season brings the beginning of bye weeks.

Four teams have a bye this week.

They are as follows:

1. Cleveland Browns, 2-2

The Cleveland Browns are limping into the bye week with more injuries than they care to have at this point in the season.

Besides losing running back Nick Chubb, Deshaun Watson has an injured throwing shoulder that kept him out of the Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Also, Myles Garrett was in a walking boot after the Ravens game.

Myles Garrett comes in to his postgame press conference with a walking boot. Foot injury. But he says “I’ll be ready” to play after the bye pic.twitter.com/sek2AeywCI — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 1, 2023

2. Los Angeles Chargers 2-2

After starting the season 0-2, the Los Angeles Chargers won their last two games and head into the bye at .500.

Quarterback Justin Herbert fractured a finger on his nonthrowing hand in Week 4 so the bye comes at a good time for him to heal.

#Chargers QB Justin Herbert suffered a fractured finger on his left, non-throwing hand, sources say. The finger also suffered a gruesome nail injury. Herbert somehow finished the game and with the bye, should not miss time. pic.twitter.com/IQh3YiS0ou — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2023

3. Seattle Seahawks, 3-1

The Seattle Seahawks also have injuries going into their bye week.

Quarterback Geno Smith was banged up during the MNF game against the New York Giants, and safety Jamal Adams will have time to work through the concussion protocol.

Smith left the game with a knee injury and was questionable to return but came back after Drew Lock briefly filled in for him.

In his first game in 13 months, #Seahawks S Jamal Adams has been ruled out with a concussion. A disappointing end, after just 9 snaps. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2023

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3-1

The 3-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are relatively healthy going into their bye though wide receiver Mike Evans left the Week 4 game with a hamstring injury.

Belief is #Bucs WR Mike Evans has a mild hamstring injury from Sunday, per sources, which bodes well for his return post-bye, but he’ll undergo an MRI today to confirm. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 3, 2023

The Bucs can use the time to prepare for a big Week 6 game where they will be wearing the Creamsicle throwback uniforms against the Detroit Lions that is flexed by the NFL from 1:00 PM to 4:25 PM EDT.

Bucs’ Week 6 home game against the Lions had been flexed from 1 to 4:25 p.m. … yes, you have to wait three hours longer for those Creamsicle orange throwbacks. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 2, 2023

