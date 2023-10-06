NFL News and Rumors

NFL Bye Weeks Begin In Week 5: Which 4 Teams Are Idle This Week?

NFL-Logo-Wallpapers-5

Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season brings the beginning of bye weeks.

Four teams have a bye this week.

They are as follows:

1. Cleveland Browns, 2-2

The Cleveland Browns are limping into the bye week with more injuries than they care to have at this point in the season.

Besides losing running back Nick Chubb, Deshaun Watson has an injured throwing shoulder that kept him out of the Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Also, Myles Garrett was in a walking boot after the Ravens game.

2. Los Angeles Chargers 2-2

After starting the season 0-2, the Los Angeles Chargers won their last two games and head into the bye at .500.

Quarterback Justin Herbert fractured a finger on his nonthrowing hand in Week 4 so the bye comes at a good time for him to heal.

3. Seattle Seahawks, 3-1

The Seattle Seahawks also have injuries going into their bye week.

Quarterback Geno Smith was banged up during the MNF game against the New York Giants, and safety Jamal Adams will have time to work through the concussion protocol.

Smith left the game with a knee injury and was questionable to return but came back after Drew Lock briefly filled in for him.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3-1

The 3-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are relatively healthy going into their bye though wide receiver Mike Evans left the Week 4 game with a hamstring injury.

The Bucs can use the time to prepare for a big Week 6 game where they will be wearing the Creamsicle throwback uniforms against the Detroit Lions that is flexed by the NFL from 1:00 PM  to 4:25 PM EDT.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
