The NFL Playoffs keep rolling this weekend as the divisional rounds kick off on Saturday afternoon. After an exciting finish to the NFL Wildcard Weekend, the Divisional Round will see the conference winners in action, as the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers come off a bye-week.

On Saturday, the first two games include the Houston Texans taking on the Baltimore Ravens along with the Green Bay Packers heading on the road to renew their rivalry with the San Francisco 49ers. Sunday’s action will feature Tampa Bay vs Detroit while the Divisional Round will conclude with a heavyweight AFC showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in primetime.

NFL Divisional Round 2024 Schedule and TV Channel

The road to the Super Bowl takes another turn this weekend, as the 2024 NFL Divisional Round kicks off on Saturday. Many storylines are brewing for every game as the NFL playoffs heat up.

The Houston Texans are on the road against the No.1 seed Baltimore Ravens. The Texans are the only team in the league that has never won a divisional playoff game or a road game in the postseason. Under rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, the Texans will look to make history as they attempt to dethrone the dangerous likely NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and Ravens at MT&T Stadium.

Saturday’s doubleheader will also feature the Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco at night. It will be the third time in the past five seasons that these two teams have met. The matchup will reunite two of the best young coaches in the league, Matt LaFleur and Kyle Shanahan, who both spent time together on the same coaching staff in Houston, Washington, and Atlanta. LaFleur worked with Shanahan all but one year from 2008 to 2016, so the two coaches should be quite familiar with each other’s tendencies.

On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel on the road to Ford Field against the upstart Detroit Lions. It’ll be the Lions’ first time hosting a Divisional Round home game since January 1992.

Lastly, the 2024 Divisional Playoffs will end with a clash between two of the league’s best quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. The Bills and Chiefs will also meet for the third time in the playoffs over the past five years. Mahomes and the Chiefs have won both of their prior meetings versus the Bills, who are hoping to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1994.

Check out the chart below for the 2024 NFL Divisional round schedule.

Date Matchup Time Location TV Channel Saturday January 20th, 2024 Houston Texans (4) vs Baltimore Ravens (1) 4:30 p.m. ET M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland ABC/ ESPN Saturday January 20th, 2024 Green Bay Packers (7) vs San Francisco 49ers (1) 8:00 p.m. ET Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California Fox Sunday, January 21, 2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4) vs Detroit Lions (3) 3:00 p.m. ET Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan NBC Sunday, January 21, 2024 Kansas City Chiefs (3) vs Buffalo Bills 6:30 p.m. ET Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York CBS

NFL Divisional Round 2024 Commentators

The NFL Divisional Round schedule is set and the commentators for each game have already been announced. Arguably one of the most important aspects of the game, NFL commentary adds another level of entertainment for fans watching from home.

The NFL has some of the best partners commentating this weekend, including Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, who will cover the Texans vs Ravens game along with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo calling the primetime battle between Chiefs vs Bills.

Check out the chart below to find out the NFL Divisional Round 2024 commentators.

Date Matchup Commentators Saturday January 20th, 2024 Houston Texans (4) vs Baltimore Ravens (1) Joe Buck and Troy Aikman Saturday January 20th, 2024 Green Bay Packers (7) vs San Francisco 49ers (1) Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen Sunday, January 21, 2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4) vs Detroit Lions (3) Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth Sunday, January 21, 2024 Kansas City Chiefs (3) vs Buffalo Bills Jim Nantz and Tony Romo

