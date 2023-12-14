The NFL is looking to expand its international playing schedule by adding a game to one of its biggest markets next year. The league announced that it would be playing a regular season game in São Paulo, Brazil during the 2024 season. Brazil is the league’s third-largest market behind the U.S. and Mexico.

The game in Brazil will be played at Arena Corinthians, which seats up to 50,000 people. The arena has hosted big matches including some games during the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

The league also voted to double the number of international games from four to eight contests by the 2025 season. New markets and host stadiums for future seasons will be announced at a later date.

São Paulo joins London (England), Frankfurt (Germany), Munich (Germany), and Mexico City (Mexico) among the international cities that have hosted NFL games.

The NFL has already hosted a few games internationally including three in London and two in Frankfurt this past season. Now, the league will look at the possibility of playing future games in Madrid and Sao Paulo. The NFL will even look to return to Mexico City at some point in the near future.

With more games abroad being added to the schedule, the NFL will have to change its rules regarding the international series. Right now, all 32 teams are required to play a game outside the U.S. only once every eight years. According to rumors, the time could be cut in half to every four years.

NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell even turned heads when speaking about the possibility of hosting the Super Bowl outside the U.S.

“It is not impossible, and it is something that has been discussed before,” Goodell said when asked about the possibility of London hosting the Big Game.

There have been rumors floating around that the NFL will eventually host a Super Bowl outside of the U.S., with London being the most likely host city. The idea has already been discussed and Goodell recently told reporters that it’s not out of the question.

As the international schedule continues, there’s a possibility for the pinnacle of the NFL season to be hosted in London, specifically. However, for the next few years, the Super Bowl will still be held inside the United States.

Check out the chart below for the location of the next four Super Bowls.



Super Bowl Date Stadium Location Super Bowl LVIII Sunday, February 11, 2024 Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, Nevada Super Bowl LIX Sunday, February 9, 2025 Caesars Superdome New Orleans, Louisiana Super Bowl LX Sunday, February 8, 2026 Levi’s Stadium Santa Clara, California Super Bowl LVI February 2027 SoFi Stadium Los Angeles, Californnia