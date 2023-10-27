NFL News and Rumors

NFL Fans React To Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit’s TNF Commentating In Bucs Vs. Bills Game

Wendi Oliveros
Al Michaels is eight Highest Paid Sports Broadcasters In 2023

Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season kicked off with a Thursday night football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills.

Amazon Prime’s pregame is filled with exciting and charismatic personalities including former players Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth, who had a great segment visiting the Bills tailgating area.

The same excitement from the pregame did not translate into commentating the game.

This was a close game that came down to a failed “Hail Mary” pass that was nearly caught for a game-tying touchdown at the end of regulation.

Michaels even uttered the words, “crazy stuff” as part of his commentating, but his tone implied that it was anything but.

X/Twitter user Mike Williams wrote:

“Al Michaels may need to hang it up. I love him. I grew up with him in my living room. But he’s desensitized. This is a Hail Mary to possibly win a game. And he’s calling it like it’s an NBA summer league game.”

Rob “Stats” Guerrera wrote:

“No reason for Al Michaels to actually show any emotion on this play, apparently.”

Steven Kubitza wrote:

“Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit both sound like they are watching the game together by the fire with some drinks. Can’t have that from both people in the booth. Need a Gus Johnson or a Joe Davis to scream once in a while and balance things out.”

Michaels is a broadcasting legend, and perhaps it was an off day, but Amazon Prime, Herbstreit, and he need to be better.

Thursday Night Football fans want to hear excitement and emotion.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
