Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season kicked off with a Thursday night football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills.

Amazon Prime’s pregame is filled with exciting and charismatic personalities including former players Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth, who had a great segment visiting the Bills tailgating area.

.@AndrewWhitworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick had the time of their lives during the Bills mafia tailgate. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/UQ76NwSCEl — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 26, 2023

The same excitement from the pregame did not translate into commentating the game.

This was a close game that came down to a failed “Hail Mary” pass that was nearly caught for a game-tying touchdown at the end of regulation.

Al Michaels may need to hang it up. I love him. I grew up with him in my living room. But he’s desensitized. This is a Hail Mary to possibly win a game. And he’s calling it like it’s an NBA summer league game. pic.twitter.com/4a3O8y4y7s — Mike Williams (@SelfMade0602) October 27, 2023

Michaels even uttered the words, “crazy stuff” as part of his commentating, but his tone implied that it was anything but.

“Al Michaels may need to hang it up. I love him. I grew up with him in my living room. But he’s desensitized. This is a Hail Mary to possibly win a game. And he’s calling it like it’s an NBA summer league game.”

“No reason for Al Michaels to actually show any emotion on this play, apparently.”

“Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit both sound like they are watching the game together by the fire with some drinks. Can’t have that from both people in the booth. Need a Gus Johnson or a Joe Davis to scream once in a while and balance things out.”

Michaels is a broadcasting legend, and perhaps it was an off day, but Amazon Prime, Herbstreit, and he need to be better.

Thursday Night Football fans want to hear excitement and emotion.