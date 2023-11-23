Dolly Parton’s halftime performance at the Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving game created a lot of buzz on the internet.

Here are NFL fans reactions.

1. How Old Is She?

Dolly is 77 years old, and fans cannot believe it.

Dolly Parton is 77-years old and is currently absolutely knocking out a blow out half time show in a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader costume. We must protect her with all of

our national security apparatus. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) November 23, 2023

Age is just a number especially when it comes to Dolly Parton.

Called “ageless” and “elegant”, Parton wowed the audience in the stadium and those watching on television.

GOD BLESS DOLLY PARTON AND AMERICA! pic.twitter.com/hCb42Z0xkF — Evil MoPac (@EvilMopacATX) November 23, 2023

God Bless America and Dolly Parton, one fan noted.

Another indicated that Dolly should run for President.

Joe Biden is 81. Donald Trump is 77. If we have to elect an old person, let it be Dolly Parton pic.twitter.com/dk7JpHYRnP — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) November 23, 2023

Her abs are flatter than most women at any age especially on Thanksgiving when most of us are full from a turkey dinner.

She’s 77 and has a flatter stomach than I’ve ever had in my entire life. Love her. #DollyParton — Ashley Airheart (@Luckyoo6) November 23, 2023

Dolly Parton is 77 years old.

In better shape than 89% of the world. #DollyParton #Wow — I Am THE Mike Harvey (@ImSwole) November 23, 2023

Women across the country agree with AnnetteFun.

What in the hell…..what on earth surgery and bodysuit do I need to look like a 77 year old??? #dollyparton — AnnetteFun (@NancyKauf) November 23, 2023

2. The Eagles Fan Site Had A Sarcastic Remark

Of course, a Philadelphia Eagles fan site, Eagles Nation, had something to say about the song selection, specifically, Queen’s “We Are The Champions.”

Dolly Parton singing “We Are The Champions” at a DALLAS COWBOYS game when most of the players playing weren’t alive the last time they won is certainly something. 💀💀💀💀💀 — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) November 23, 2023