NFL Fans React To Dolly Parton’s Halftime Performance During The Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys Game

Wendi Oliveros
Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton’s halftime performance at the Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving game created a lot of buzz on the internet.

Here are NFL fans reactions.

1. How Old Is She?

Dolly is 77 years old, and fans cannot believe it.

Age is just a number especially when it comes to Dolly Parton.

Called “ageless” and “elegant”, Parton wowed the audience in the stadium and those watching on television.

God Bless America and Dolly Parton, one fan noted.

Another indicated that Dolly should run for President.

Her abs are flatter than most women at any age especially on Thanksgiving when most of us are full from a turkey dinner.

Women across the country agree with AnnetteFun.

2. The Eagles Fan Site Had A Sarcastic Remark

Of course, a Philadelphia Eagles fan site, Eagles Nation, had something to say about the song selection, specifically, Queen’s “We Are The Champions.”

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Arrow to top