Dolly Parton’s halftime performance at the Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving game created a lot of buzz on the internet.
Here are NFL fans reactions.
1. How Old Is She?
Dolly is 77 years old, and fans cannot believe it.
Dolly Parton is 77-years old and is currently absolutely knocking out a blow out half time show in a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader costume.
We must protect her with all of
our national security apparatus.
Age is just a number especially when it comes to Dolly Parton.
This woman is 77!! You killed it @DollyParton!! #respect pic.twitter.com/od7PoinMh2
Called “ageless” and “elegant”, Parton wowed the audience in the stadium and those watching on television.
GOD BLESS DOLLY PARTON AND AMERICA! pic.twitter.com/hCb42Z0xkF
God Bless America and Dolly Parton, one fan noted.
Another indicated that Dolly should run for President.
Joe Biden is 81. Donald Trump is 77. If we have to elect an old person, let it be Dolly Parton pic.twitter.com/dk7JpHYRnP
Her abs are flatter than most women at any age especially on Thanksgiving when most of us are full from a turkey dinner.
She’s 77 and has a flatter stomach than I’ve ever had in my entire life. Love her. #DollyParton
Dolly Parton is 77 years old.
In better shape than 89% of the world. #DollyParton #Wow
Women across the country agree with AnnetteFun.
What in the hell…..what on earth surgery and bodysuit do I need to look like a 77 year old??? #dollyparton
2. The Eagles Fan Site Had A Sarcastic Remark
Of course, a Philadelphia Eagles fan site, Eagles Nation, had something to say about the song selection, specifically, Queen’s “We Are The Champions.”
Dolly Parton singing “We Are The Champions” at a DALLAS COWBOYS game when most of the players playing weren’t alive the last time they won is certainly something. 💀💀💀💀💀
