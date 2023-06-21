NFL Fans React To The New Detroit Lions Alternate Helmet

The Detroit Lions unveiled their new alternate helmet for the 2023 season.
It has been met with mixed reviews.
Check it out.
The #Lions have unveiled a new alternate helmet for the 2023 NFL season.
What Fans Said
Most fans liked the blue shade.
The problem was the lion.
Square State Sandlot Podcast said:
“What happens when the owner lets their 5 year old grandchild design a logo.”
“Great color. The logo is an abomination”
“Color is cool but every aspect of the graphics on there is really a let down”
“O my LAWD!! Whoever drew that is fired lol that lion lol looks hungry lol one leg longer than the other”
CatsAreBack thought it resembled a different logo.
The Method To The Madness
The Lions logo on the alternate helmet is actually a true throwback.
This was the Lions logo from the 1960s.
When Will The Lions Wear It?
It is not clear when the Lions plan to use the alternate helmet.
The Lions generated a lot of excitement in 2022 by sneaking into the playoffs so there are greater expectations attached to this team in 2023.
There are even an unprecedented four prime-time games on the team’s schedule including a blockbuster Week 1, NFL kickoff game against the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Detroit Lions 2023 #NFL Schedule
1 – at KC (T)
2 – SEA
3 – ATL
4 – at GB (T)
5 – CAR
6 – at TB
7 – at BAL
8 – LV (M)
9 – BYE
10 – at LAC
11 – CHI
12 – GB
13 – at NO
14 – at CHI
15 – DEN
16 – at MIN
17 – at DAL (S)
18 – MIN#OnePride
The Lions seem to be a team on the rise regardless of what fans think about the team’s new alternate helmet.