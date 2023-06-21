NFL News and Rumors

NFL Fans React To The New Detroit Lions Alternate Helmet

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
The Detroit Lions unveiled their new alternate helmet for the 2023 season.

It has been met with mixed reviews.

Check it out.

What Fans Said

Most fans liked the blue shade.

The problem was the lion.

Square State Sandlot Podcast said:

“What happens when the owner lets their 5 year old grandchild design a logo.”

Akiva Cohen said:

“Great color. The logo is an abomination”

Pistol Pete agreed:

“Color is cool but every aspect of the graphics on there is really a let down”

Leonard Likens said:

“O my LAWD!! Whoever drew that is fired lol that lion lol looks hungry lol one leg longer than the other”

CatsAreBack thought it resembled a different logo.

 

The Method To The Madness

The Lions logo on the alternate helmet is actually a true throwback.

This was the Lions logo from the 1960s.

 

When Will The Lions Wear It?

It is not clear when the Lions plan to use the alternate helmet.

The Lions generated a lot of excitement in 2022 by sneaking into the playoffs so there are greater expectations attached to this team in 2023.

There are even an unprecedented four prime-time games on the team’s schedule including a blockbuster Week 1, NFL kickoff game against the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Lions seem to be a team on the rise regardless of what fans think about the team’s new alternate helmet.

 

Topics  
Lions NFL News and Rumors
