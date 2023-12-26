CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers were granted Christmas Day off. Some say they deserved it.

With work on their 2-13 season scheduled to resume Tuesday, the players were prepared to review film on how their latest effort “ran out of time.”

Over their past two outings, the Panthers attempted to play playoff spoiler, topping the Atlanta Falcons during Week 15, but their double-digit comeback attempt fell short in a 33-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.

Twitter users responded to the Packers (7-8) keeping their NFC postseason alive by overcoming rookie quarterback Bryce Young’s breakout performance.

On Christmas Eve 2022, the Panthers ran over the resurgent Detroit Lions, 37-23, in 20-degree weather at kickoff. The loss eventually knocked the Lions out of the playoffs. The Packers survived a similar fate, but in much warmer weather …

One year after hosting the coldest game in Bank of America Stadium history, #Panthers were scheduled to face #Packers in #NFL Christmas Eve matchup. It was 53 degrees 2 hours before kickoff ,,, pic.twitter.com/EPFWy6w8vt — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) December 24, 2023

The Panthers entered Sunday ranked 31st in passing net yards per game (164.9), 30th in total yards per game (270.9) and 29th in points per game (14.7), but Young finally looked the part of a No. 1 overall draft pick …

Bryce Young Week 16 v #Packers – 23/36 (64%)

– 312 Passing

– 2 TDs / 0 INT

– 8.7 YPA

– 110 Passer Rating pic.twitter.com/eLq0zBe0WB — IamMontyFetti 🖤💙✊🏾 (@WestsideFetti) December 25, 2023

Young finished with career-highs in yards (312) and passer rating (110) …

.@Panthers @_bryce_young with his best game as a pro. Really encouraging performance with all kinds of skills and talent on display. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/yQ7HSUAJj7 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) December 26, 2023

The Panthers’ defense ranked third in total yards allowed per game (291.6) and passing net yards per game (173.7) and seventh in third-down efficiency (36.0). The Packers’ Grinch arrived in Charlotte on Christmas Eve …

The Panthers’ penultimate home game of 2023 …

Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard shared a festive pre-game look. Hubbard rushed for 43 yards and scored a touchdown versus the Packers …

Chuba always comes through with the custom looks ❄️ pic.twitter.com/EyTCquxVey — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 24, 2023

In the giving spirit, Panthers CB Troy Hill was looking for a few takeaways, too, but the Panthers ranked 32nd in takeaways (11) and didn’t force any turnovers against QB Jordan Love …

Troy Hill is in the holiday spirit 🎄 pic.twitter.com/xr4doYfyXF — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 24, 2023

Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen sported Grinch cleats during pre-game warmups. He finished with six catches for 94 yards …

The Packers were in a holiday spirit …

The jerseys were hung in the lockers with care 🎅

In hopes that a victory soon would be there 🎄 📸: https://t.co/LL0U9l65Yn#GBvsCAR | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/rJpf3ULZ9s — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 24, 2023

After missing tight end Stephen Sullivan on a first-quarter, third-down pass, forcing a 52-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro, Young started 2-for-7 for 37 yards. After getting his thoughts together, he started to heat up …

After an erratic #NFL start vs #Packers on Sunday, #Panthers rookie QB Bryce Young needed a moment to himself … pic.twitter.com/NnkC1jun7X — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) December 24, 2023

Entering the Packers’ matchup, wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette wanted to build off last week’s touches, which sparked the Panthers’ comeback in the rain win over the Falcons …

#Panthers WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette said Thursday he hoped to build off his #NFL Week 15 touches vs. #Packers … pic.twitter.com/VlGSplBpQv — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) December 24, 2023

Smith-Marsette did add to his resume with a 20-yard TD run in the second quarter, his first NFL score since 2021 …

Ihmir Smith-Marsette showing off the wheels 💨 pic.twitter.com/Q1m0XmDVwD — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 24, 2023

Smith-Marsette insisted after Thursday’s practice he was more than a gadget “guy,“ but as interim coach Chris Tabor said during his pre-game press conference: “Yeah, he’s making plays in the jet sweep, stuff like that” …

Young said following Sunday’s game he has been impressed with the way Smith-Marsette has forged a role within the offense …

#Panthers QB Bryce Young talked about the emergence of #NFL WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who scored a TD vs. #Packers… pic.twitter.com/ouzUt7qTjA — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) December 24, 2023

The Packers, which jumped out to a 23-10 halftime lead, scored on their opening four possessions (TD, TD, FG, TD), the first time the team accomplished that feat since Week 3 of 2016 …

I’m telling you watching Jordan Love in person, it’s just sensational pic.twitter.com/DrYKoe2F14 — E 𝕏TEND (@JustusMcKing) December 24, 2023

Coming back from a 30-16, fourth-quarter deficit, the Panthers, behind two TD passes from Young to DJ Chark Jr., tied the game with 4:05 remaining …

Bryce Young throws his 2nd TD pass to DJ Chark Jr! #KeepPounding

pic.twitter.com/fWkLhGTkIF — NFL Highs (@frito_paw) December 24, 2023

Love guided the Packers to what proved to be the game-winning drive as Anders Carlson connected on a 32-yard field goal with 19 seconds left. Young then completed consecutive 22-yard passes to put the Panthers at the Packers’ 31-yard line. As Young attempted to spike the ball, however, time ran out, according to the officials. Tabor disagreed, saying: “I’m sure it probably went to New York, and they probably got some confirmation there. I’m probably not the first guy they wanted to talk to at the end of the game ” …

A holiday edition of Insider Inbox, with @mikespofford answering fan-submitted questions after Sunday’s win. 📬: https://t.co/DdrZVbcmc5 pic.twitter.com/alcpPSM58c — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 25, 2023

Final score: Packers 33, Panthers 30 …

In the 10 regular-season matchups, the Packers enjoy a 6-4 series edge as the Panthers dropped their 48th consecutive game after trailing by double digits …