NFL Fans Review Carolina Panthers’ Double-Digit Comeback Attempt, Christmas Eve Loss To Green Bay Packers At Bank of America Stadium

Jeff Hawkins
bryce young versus packers on xmas eve (1)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers were granted Christmas Day off. Some say they deserved it.

With work on their 2-13 season scheduled to resume Tuesday, the players were prepared to review film on how their latest effort “ran out of time.”

Over their past two outings, the Panthers attempted to play playoff spoiler, topping the Atlanta Falcons during Week 15, but their double-digit comeback attempt fell short in a 33-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.

Twitter users responded to the Packers (7-8) keeping their NFC postseason alive by overcoming rookie quarterback Bryce Young’s breakout performance.

On Christmas Eve 2022, the Panthers ran over the resurgent Detroit Lions, 37-23, in 20-degree weather at kickoff. The loss eventually knocked the Lions out of the playoffs. The Packers survived a similar fate, but in much warmer weather …

The Panthers entered Sunday ranked 31st in passing net yards per game (164.9), 30th in total yards per game (270.9) and 29th in points per game (14.7), but Young finally looked the part of a No. 1 overall draft pick …

Young finished with career-highs in yards (312) and passer rating (110) …

The Panthers’ defense ranked third in total yards allowed per game (291.6) and passing net yards per game (173.7) and seventh in third-down efficiency (36.0). The Packers’ Grinch arrived in Charlotte on Christmas Eve …

The Panthers’ penultimate home game of 2023 …

Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard shared a festive pre-game look. Hubbard rushed for 43 yards and scored a touchdown versus the Packers …

In the giving spirit, Panthers CB Troy Hill was looking for a few takeaways, too, but the Panthers ranked 32nd in takeaways (11) and didn’t force any turnovers against QB Jordan Love …

Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen sported Grinch cleats during pre-game warmups. He finished with six catches for 94 yards …

The Packers were in a holiday spirit …

After missing tight end Stephen Sullivan on a first-quarter, third-down pass, forcing a 52-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro, Young started 2-for-7 for 37 yards. After getting his thoughts together, he started to heat up …

Entering the Packers’ matchup, wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette wanted to build off last week’s touches, which sparked the Panthers’ comeback in the rain win over the Falcons …

Smith-Marsette did add to his resume with a 20-yard TD run in the second quarter, his first NFL score since 2021 …

Smith-Marsette insisted after Thursday’s practice he was more than a gadget “guy,“ but as interim coach Chris Tabor said during his pre-game press conference: “Yeah, he’s making plays in the jet sweep, stuff like that” …

Young said following Sunday’s game he has been impressed with the way Smith-Marsette has forged a role within the offense …

The Packers, which jumped out to a 23-10 halftime lead, scored on their opening four possessions (TD, TD, FG, TD), the first time the team accomplished that feat since Week 3 of 2016 …

Coming back from a 30-16, fourth-quarter deficit, the Panthers, behind two TD passes from Young to DJ Chark Jr., tied the game with 4:05 remaining …

Love guided the Packers to what proved to be the game-winning drive as Anders Carlson connected on a 32-yard field goal with 19 seconds left. Young then completed consecutive 22-yard passes to put the Panthers at the Packers’ 31-yard line. As Young attempted to spike the ball, however, time ran out, according to the officials. Tabor disagreed, saying: “I’m sure it probably went to New York, and they probably got some confirmation there. I’m probably not the first guy they wanted to talk to at the end of the game ” …

Final score: Packers 33, Panthers 30 …

In the 10 regular-season matchups, the Packers enjoy a 6-4 series edge as the Panthers dropped their 48th consecutive game after trailing by double digits …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

