NFL Fantasy Football Best Week 2 Performers | Lamar Jackson On Top

We’re taking at the best Fantasy Football performers for week 2 of the NFL season, highlighted by impressive showings from Lamar Jackson, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jalen Hurts.

Best NFL Betting Sites 2022

Top 5 NFL Fantasy Football Week 2 Performers

5. Tyreek Hill, WR (Miami Dolphins) – 31 Fantasy Points

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill filled the stat sheet in Sunday’s dramatic 42-38 victory over Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens, tallying 109 receiving yards on 11 receptions with two touchdowns.

Hill, 28, has the most receiving yards in the NFL this season and has helped generate a media storm over whether him and fellow WR Jaylen Waddle combine to be the best duo in their position across the league.

4. Stefon Diggs, WR (Buffalo Bills) – 32.8 Fantasy Points

Stefon Diggs scored 32.8 fantasy points in week two with three receiving touchdowns on 148 yards in Buffalo’s emphatic 41-7 win over a deflated Tennessee Titans side.

Diggs had more catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns than the Titans as a whole – tying a career high in single game TDs. With help from star QB and MVP favorite Josh Allen, Diggs and the Bills are a sure contender to win the Super Bowl next year.

3. Jalen Hurts, QB (Philadelphia Eagles) – 33.02 Fantasy Points

Jalen Hurts ensured the Philadelphia Eagles swept aside Kirk Cousins’ Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, completing 26/31 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns.

The 24-year-old has the highest graded passing in the NFL after week two, sitting at an impressive 90.8 and is now the third favorite to win the MVP award behind Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

2. Tua Tagovailoa, QB (Miami Dolphins) – 38.86 Fantasy Points

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa was the second-best fantasy football performer in week two, racking up 38.86 points as the Dolphins made it consecutive victories against Baltimore.

Tua boasts the most passing yards in the NFL this season and threw a mighty six passing TDs as Miami clinched the win in a breathtaking spectacle against an unfortunate Ravens.

Here’s ALL SIX of Tua Tagovailoa’s Touchdowns from today! What a performance! #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/32IWZmeN6o — Bobby Shouse (@B_Shousejr) September 18, 2022

1. Lamar Jackson, QB (Baltimore Ravens) – 42.6 Fantasy Points

Despite losing out in dramatic fashion against the Dolphins, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson continues to steal the headlines and tops the fantasy football performers for week two with 42.6 points.

Jackson has both the longest run (79 yards) and the longest pass (75 yards) in the NFL this season. LAMAR JACKSON 79-YARD TD 🔥 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/eAleWiZVn6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 18, 2022