NFL Fantasy Football Best Week 3 Performers | Lamar Jackson On Top Again

Joe Lyons
LamarJackson
We’re taking at the best Fantasy Football performers for week 3 of the NFL season, highlighted by impressive showings from Lamar Jackson, Khalil Herbert, and Jalen Hurts.

Top 5 NFL Fantasy Football Week 3 Performers

5. Trevor Lawrence, QB (Jacksonville Jaguars) – 25.2 Fantasy Points

22-year-old quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw three passing touchdowns in Jacksonville’s 38-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday for 262 yards, completing 28/39 passes.

Lawrence was named as the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Week and led the Jaguars to their second win of the NFL season, racking up 25.2 fantasy points.

4. Josh Allen, QB (Buffalo Bills) – 26.7 Fantasy Points

Alongside being the frontrunner to win the MVP award this season, Josh Allen is guiding title favorites Buffalo Bills to something special – despite their loss on Sunday to Miami.

Allen completed 42/63 passes for 400 yards and threw two touchdowns in a narrow 21-19 defeat and is the second-leading QB scorer in fantasy football through three weeks.

3. Jalen Hurts, QB (Philadelphia Eagles) – 27.6 Fantasy Points

Jalen Hurts is taking the NFL by storm in his third season and has already climbed into the MVP ladder’s top three, collecting 27.6 fantasy points in Philadelphia’s 24-8 victory over Washington.

The 24-year-old threw three TD passes for 340 yards and has recorded the third-most passing yards in the league this season behind Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa.

The Eagles are 3-0 and Hurts is having a career year, one which could potentially spell a Super Bowl appearance if things continue to move in the right direction.

2. Khalil Herbert, RB (Chicago Bears) – 28.9 Fantasy Points

Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert is quickly becoming one of the league’s brightest stars in his position, posting two rushing touchdowns for 157 yards and 20 carries in a 23-20 win vs Houston Texans.

Herbert has tallied the sixth-most rushing yards in the NFL this campaign alongside the third-best in yards per carry.

1. Lamar Jackson, QB (Baltimore Ravens) – 40.4 Fantasy Points

For the second week running, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson tops the best fantasy performers list with a mighty 40.4 points against the New England Patriots.

Despite a modest 218 passing yards, Jackson threw four passing touchdowns and proved his worth as one of the best rushing QBs in the NFL with a touchdown and 107 yards on the day.

Sports betting writer for Finixio. Journalism student at the University of Derby, Class of 2023.
