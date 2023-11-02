NFL News and Rumors

NFL Fines Have Cost Steelers RB Jaylen Warren Over $87k In 2023

Gia Nguyen
Sports Editor
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has lost nearly two full game checks this season after receiving a pair of fines from the NFL head office. His latest infraction came in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams but became the subject of scrutiny this week.

During the play, Warren picked up blitzing Rams’ linebacker Michael Hoecht in pass protection, allowing quarterback Kenny Pickett to roll out of the pocket and avoid a sack.

Warren was not penalized for the block in real-time, but was sent a letter from the league office a few days later. As it turns out, the block cost Warren, a former undrafted free agent, his entire game check worth $48,556.

Check out the play below.

Warren Comments On Egregious Fine In Week 7

The NFL has tried to make the league safer and it appears that official explanation for the fine was that Warren lowered his helmet on the play.

However, Warren plans to appeal the fine and commented on the situation when speaking to Mike DeFabo of The Athletic on Tuesday.

“It’s unfortunate that what got me to make the team is kind of costing me,” said Warren. “I don’t know how I’m supposed to hit dudes that are like 350 pounds and two feet taller than me. I can’t stand my ground and punch them. They’re going to run me over.”

Warren is currently in the second year of the three-year deal worth $2.572 million. He is set to make $870,000 in 2023 but has already been fined two game checks for a total of $97,112. The Steelers’ RB appealed his first fine and ‘won’ the appeal, reducing his fine down to $39,000.

Still, that would put his total fines at $87,556, which is more than 10 percent of his yearly salary.

Warren Earning More Playing Time In Steelers’ Backfield

Through eight games, Warren has played himself into a timeshare at running back with former first-round pick Najee Harris. His snap count has increased in every game since Week 1, when he played a season-low 40 percent of the snaps versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Part of the reason for the increase in playing time has to do with his ability to pick up blitzes and protect the quarterback in passing situations. Warren also has excellent hands out of the backfield. He has accumulated 175 rush yards and a touchdown to go along with 26 catches for 184 yards so far this year.

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
