NFL free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is using the downtime in the NFL offseason to issue a promise to his future wide receiver teammates.

The 31-year-old took to Twitter on Tuesday night to make this statement.

“Whoever’s in my future wide receiver group. I promise I will make your job easy.”

What He Means

We can surmise that he believes he will attract double-team coverage to free up other wide receivers to make big plays.

Or maybe he means that he will be the main target and catch a lot of balls to lighten the load for his peers.

Would these ideas be reassuring to other wide receivers on his future team?

That remains to be seen.

Who Is Hopkins’ Future Team?

Where Hopkins plays in 2023 is still up in the air.

Many believe he will join the New England Patriots after having a lengthy visit with them recently.

He also visited with the Tennessee Titans.

There is no rush for any team to sign Hopkins given the current lull in the NFL offseason.

Teams could wait until closer to training camp opens in late July or potentially even after training camp is underway.

What Hopkins Wants

Hopkins reportedly is seeking a contract commensurate with what the Baltimore Ravens offered Odell Beckham Jr.

OBJ signed a one-year deal worth $15 million in April.

With incentives, it could top out at $18 million.

Conclusion

The waiting game continues for DeAndre Hopkins.

The 5-time Pro Bowler and 2017 receiving touchdowns leader had a great visit in New England, and by all accounts, that could be a good landing spot for him.

Could he be content with another young quarterback like Mac Jones after dealing with Kyler Murray for the last few years, or would he prefer a more established veteran quarterback on his future team?

He may not care as long as he finds himself on a winning team.