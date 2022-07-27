NFL News and Rumors

NFL Generates Record $4.43 Billion in Advertising Revenue in 2021

Gia Nguyen
In 2021, the NFL expanded its regular season to 17 games in an effort to protect its stars and play more meaningful football games.

So far, the move has paid off in a big way, as the league managed to increase advertising revenue and generate a record number of advertising dollars for its partners.

According to a new report from Standard Media Index, NFL advertising inventory grew by 14% in 2021, which translated to an increase of over $545 compared to the 2020-21 season.

NFL Advertising Revenue Increases By $545 Million Compared to 2021

The NFL managed to bounce back with strong numbers in its first season following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, NFL advertising revenue increased by over $545 million, 14% increase compared to the season prior.

With an extra regular season game on the schedule, the NFL took advantage by posting some of its best TV ratings and revenue numbers in nearly a decade.

NFL Generates Record $4.43 Billion in Advertising Revenue for Partners

Last year, NFL Media announced that nationally-broadcasted games averaged nearly 17.3 million viewers per game, a 17% spike compared to the 2020 campaign.

With TV rating at their highest mark  since the 2015-16 season, the NFL brought in a record $4.43 billion in ad revenue for its partners during the 2021-22 NFL season

NFL to Team With Streaming Services, Replace Game Pass in 2022

As revenue continues to grow at a rapid pace, the NFL has managed to find new ways to remain modern and connect to its audience.

This year, a new NFL+ streaming service will replace the league’s season-long subscription, NFL Game Pass.

The new NFL+ subscription will cost $4.99 per month, according to reports.

According to reports, Apple+ is willing to pay over $2 billion for the rights to NFL Sunday Ticket. The company remains the front-runner to acquire the rights to NFL Sunday Ticket, which are currently held by DirecTV and will expire after the 2022-23 season.

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
Gia Nguyen

