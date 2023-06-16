Ray Lewis III, son of NFL Hall of Famer and former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, has died at the age of 28 on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Ray Lewis III tragically passed away at just 28 years old today. Lewis III played RB with the Miami Hurricanes, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and Virginia Union Panthers. Rest in Peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UItkw7Ztrv — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) June 15, 2023

Lewis III was a running back who built his resume at Lake Mary Prep outside of Orlando, Florida.

Nicknamed Ray Ray, Lewis III originally committed to his father’s alma mater, the University of Miami to further his career.

He later transferred to Coastal Carolina University and also played at Virginia Union University.

Upon hearing the news, his Virginia Union associate head coach Diego Ryland told TMZ:

“Great young man and a better teammate. The entire Virginia Union community is praying for the family as they deal with the loss of Ray.”

In 2021, he played indoor football for the Wyoming Mustangs.

Recently, he was reportedly pursuing a music career.

Rahsaan Lewis Mourned His Brother On Instagram

Lewis III’s younger brother Rahsaan Lewis honored his brother on his Instagram story by writing:

“Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother.” “A true angel I pray your at peace now because IK how much you was rlly hurtin. I don’t and won’t ever have the words man cuz this pain right here….I love you I love you I love you.” … “Your niece gone miss you but she will hear about u over and over just watch over us all big bruh be our guardian I promise I’ll make you smile and proud.”

There have been no details or cause of death reported to the public.

RIP Ray Lewis III.