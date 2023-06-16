NFL News and Rumors

NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis’s Son Ray III Has Died At The Age Of 28

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Detroit Lions

Ray Lewis III, son of NFL Hall of Famer and former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, has died at the age of 28 on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Lewis III was a running back who built his resume at Lake Mary Prep outside of Orlando, Florida.

Nicknamed Ray Ray, Lewis III originally committed to his father’s alma mater, the University of Miami to further his career.

He later transferred to Coastal Carolina University and also played at Virginia Union University.

Upon hearing the news, his Virginia Union associate head coach Diego Ryland told TMZ:

“Great young man and a better teammate. The entire Virginia Union community is praying for the family as they deal with the loss of Ray.”

In 2021, he played indoor football for the Wyoming Mustangs.

Recently, he was reportedly pursuing a music career.

Rahsaan Lewis Mourned His Brother On Instagram

Lewis III’s younger brother Rahsaan Lewis honored his brother on his Instagram story by writing:

“Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother.”

“A true angel I pray your at peace now because IK how much you was rlly hurtin. I don’t and won’t ever have the words man cuz this pain right here….I love you I love you I love you.”

… “Your niece gone miss you but she will hear about u over and over just watch over us all big bruh be our guardian I promise I’ll make you smile and proud.”

There have been no details or cause of death reported to the public.

RIP Ray Lewis III.

 

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Ravens
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown

NAL Removes Antonio Brown’s Albany Empire From League

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins To Star In Netflix Docuseries 'Quarterback'
Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins To Star In Netflix Docuseries ‘Quarterback’
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
Netflix’s Quarterback Trailer Features Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, Marcus Mariota
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 14 2023
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
Free Agent Quarterback Carson Wentz Is Working With Jon Gruden During Offseason
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 14 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Dalvin Cook
Dalvin Cook In No Rush To Sign, Wants To Be Valued
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 13 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Allstate Sugar Bowl - Auburn v Oklahoma
With 2018 Rose Bowl In Mind, Baker Mayfield “Jokes” With Rodrigo Blankenship At Bucs Minicamp
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 13 2023
NFL News and Rumors
justin jones
Chicago Bears DT Justin Jones: “Packers Fans Don’t Know Football. They’re Shi**y Fans”
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 13 2023
More News
Arrow to top