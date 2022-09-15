NFL News and Rumors

NFL Legend Tom Brady And Wife Gisele Reportedly Living Apart

Kyle Curran
Tom Brady and his wife Gisele are reportedly living apart after the 45-year-old football star confirmed he was making a u-turn on his NFL retirement.

Living together or not, Gisele has still been showing public support for her husband.

Earlier this year, Brady announced he was retiring from American football after an astonishing 22 seasons in the NFL. Over his long career in the sport, he’s cemented himself as one of the greatest players ever to play the sport. He’s won seven Super Bowl titles, and also won five MVP Super Bowl awards.

Just 40 days after announcing he’d be retiring, he made a dramatic u-turn, stating he’d be playing at least another season in the NFL, where he found himself returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one final ride. In the Buccaneers’ season opening game against the Dallas Cowboys, Brady became the oldest quarterback to start a game in NFL history.

It was widely reported that the pair are said to be living apart following his decisions.

Brady’s supermodel wife admitted she had concerns about her husband’s safety with him still competing, and had her say on the rumours with an interview with Elle magazine, “This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present.

“I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for them. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

 

NFL News and Rumors
