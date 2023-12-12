Chiefs’ star QB Patrick Mahomes got heated at what looks like the right call in their Sunday loss to the Bills. He’s regretting his reaction a bit now.

Patrick Mahomes, typically known for his composed demeanor, surprised fans and analysts with a heated reaction toward officials during the Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Mahomes has carefully curated a positive public image, avoiding off-field controversies and showcasing his personality, as seen in the Netflix show “Quarterback.” This has endeared him to fans who appreciate both his skill on the field and his relatable off-field persona. He’s been an excellent example of how to be the face of an NFL franchise.

However, Sunday marked an unusual outburst from Mahomes. An offsides penalty by Kadarius Toney nullified a potential game-winning touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the game’s final moments.

Mahomes Vented Immediately

Frustrated by the call, Mahomes vehemently expressed his displeasure both on the field and the sideline. Even when meeting Bills quarterback Josh Allen at midfield post-game, Mahomes continued to vent, using expletives to convey his frustration about the offsides call. He continued with his frustration in his post-game press conference.

Mahomes Regrets His Reactions

On Monday, Mahomes expressed regret about how poorly he reacted, particularly with Allen during their postgame handshake, during an interview with 610 Sports KC.

“Obviously you don’t want to react that way,” Mahomes said to 610 Sports KC. “I care, man. I love this game. I love my teammates. I want to go out there and put everything on the line to win. But obviously, can’t do that. Can’t be that way toward officials or really anybody in life. So, I probably regret acting like that. More than anything I regretted the way I acted toward Josh after the game because he had nothing to do with it. I was still hot and emotional, but you can’t do that man, Not a great example for kids watching the game.”

Mahomes Surprised Many With The Outburst

This uncharacteristic display raised eyebrows, as Mahomes’ typical image is one of calm and collected leadership. Fans who have admired Mahomes for his sportsmanship and positive demeanor may find this incident difficult to reconcile. Detractors, on the other hand, might seize upon this emotional outburst as a point of criticism.

Understanding the emotional nature of the game, it’s essential to acknowledge the challenging loss the Chiefs faced. In the heat of competition and disappointment, even someone as composed as Mahomes wasn’t immune to expressing his frustrations. The incident will likely be debated among fans, with some attributing it to the intensity of the moment and others questioning its departure from Mahomes’ usual on-field conduct. The reality is that Mahomes has had an excellent record of composure displaying maturity and owning losses, so he deserves a pass.