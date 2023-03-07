NFL News and Rumors

NFL News: Seattle Seahawks And QB Geno Smith Agree To Contract

Wendi Oliveros
NFL: Preseason-Oakland Raiders at Seattle Seahawks

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz is reporting that the Seattle Seahawks reached a deal with Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith.

Smith was the 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year and led the Seahawks to the playoffs in their first season after Russell Wilson left for Denver.

The three-year contract is worth $105 million, and he could earn $52 million in the first year.

The 32-year-old Smith had a career year with the Seahawks.

He threw 30 touchdowns and over 4,200 yards.

Smith was drafted by the New York Jets in 2013 and played for the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers before becoming Seattle’s backup quarterback in 2019.

He signed a series of one-year deals with the Seahawks valued at $895,000, $1.1 million, $1.2 million, and $3.5 million respectively.

Smith was confident in 2022, and the Seahawks did not seem to miss a beat in Russell Wilson’s absence.

Prior to his new contract with the Seahawks, he was arguably one of the lowest-paid NFL quarterbacks earning roughly $15 million during his 10-year career.

The Seahawks have a host of draft picks, including two first-round picks at No. 5 and No. 20, so they can add the pieces to compete better and advance further in the postseason in 2023.

Smith Is The Second QB1 To Get A Contract Deal Today

Derek Carr agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Saints earlier in the day.

With Smith’s signing, there are two big names without contracts.

They are Daniel Jones of the New York Giants and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.

It is not clear whether Jones and Jackson are getting extensions from their current teams or how Carr’s and Smith’s deals impact their negotiations.

If no agreements are reached, both could ultimately be franchise tagged by Tuesday afternoon, March 7.

Geno Smith’s name has not been mentioned in these 2023 quarterback offseason plotlines because many assumed that the Seahawks and Smith would get a deal done before Smith could test free agency.

 

NFL News and Rumors Seattle Seahawks
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
