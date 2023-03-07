NFL Insider Jordan Schultz is reporting that the Seattle Seahawks reached a deal with Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith.

Smith was the 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year and led the Seahawks to the playoffs in their first season after Russell Wilson left for Denver.

The three-year contract is worth $105 million, and he could earn $52 million in the first year.

Breaking: Geno Smith and the #Seahawks are finalizing a three-year contract extension worth $105M with the ability to earn $52M in the first calendar year, sources tell @theScore. Smith earned Comeback Player of the Year and Pro Bowl honors after leading the NFL in completion %. pic.twitter.com/RbMMXJ6Uke — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 6, 2023

The 32-year-old Smith had a career year with the Seahawks.

He threw 30 touchdowns and over 4,200 yards.

Smith was drafted by the New York Jets in 2013 and played for the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers before becoming Seattle’s backup quarterback in 2019.

He signed a series of one-year deals with the Seahawks valued at $895,000, $1.1 million, $1.2 million, and $3.5 million respectively.

Smith was confident in 2022, and the Seahawks did not seem to miss a beat in Russell Wilson’s absence.

Geno Smith after Week 1: “They wrote me off. I ain’t write back though.” And now he re-signs on a reported 3-year, $105M contract. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/E3qAHvSSl7 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 6, 2023

Prior to his new contract with the Seahawks, he was arguably one of the lowest-paid NFL quarterbacks earning roughly $15 million during his 10-year career.

The Seahawks have a host of draft picks, including two first-round picks at No. 5 and No. 20, so they can add the pieces to compete better and advance further in the postseason in 2023.

Smith Is The Second QB1 To Get A Contract Deal Today

Derek Carr agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Saints earlier in the day.

With Smith’s signing, there are two big names without contracts.

They are Daniel Jones of the New York Giants and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.

Derek Carr got 37.5 million per year

Geno Smith got 35 million per year

AIN’T NO WAY DANIEL JONES SHOULD GET 40 MILLION OR MORE PER YEAR. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 7, 2023

It is not clear whether Jones and Jackson are getting extensions from their current teams or how Carr’s and Smith’s deals impact their negotiations.

If no agreements are reached, both could ultimately be franchise tagged by Tuesday afternoon, March 7.

Geno Smith’s name has not been mentioned in these 2023 quarterback offseason plotlines because many assumed that the Seahawks and Smith would get a deal done before Smith could test free agency.

