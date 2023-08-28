NFL On FOX Broadcasters: Who Will Be On FOX This Season?

The NFL on FOX returns for its 30th season. Which broadcasters will provide studio coverage? Which broadcasters will provide game coverage? Below, we list the NFL on FOX broadcasters for the 2023 NFL season.

NFL on FOX Broadcasters: Studio Coverage

FOX NFL Sunday will return its entire crew from the 2022 season.

Curt Menefee will host alongside Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and Jimmy Johnson. Jay Glazer will serve as the NFL insider.

Rob Gronkowski will appear on certain broadcasts throughout the year.

FOX NFL Sunday, the most-watched NFL studio pregame, airs at 12 p.m. ET on Sundays during the season.

The newest addition to the FOX NFL Kickoff is former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman. Alongside Edelman will be Charles Woodson, Michael Vick, Peter Schrager, and Colin Cowherd. Charissa Thompson will host, and Cooper Manning will host segments throughout the season.

NFL on FOX Broadcasters: Game Coverage

The top broadcast team on FOX returns for its second-straight season with play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and analyst Greg Olsen. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will report from the sidelines.

The other FOX broadcast teams include:

Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jen Hale

Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino will serve as officiating analysts.

