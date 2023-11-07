NFL News and Rumors

NFL Player Confesses On TikTok What Players Do At Halftime

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Isaac Rochell, a Las Vegas Raiders defensive end, confesses on TikTok what NFL players do at halftime.

For those not familiar with the 28-year-old Rochell, he publishes a lot of TikTok videos sharing the realities of NFL life.

He would know since he has been with four teams in his seven-year career: the Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, and the Raiders.

There have been rumors about elaborate food spreads and chefs on the premises to cook for players at the half, but what Rochell shares is not as glamorous.

NFL halftime is the only part of the game that does not have a camera crew covering it so it has been mysterious for years what happens behind the closed locker room doors.

According to Rochell, these are the most important things players do during a typical NFL halftime which lasts about 13 minutes.

1. Go To The Bathroom

Players try to schedule their bathroom breaks during halftime so they are not seen running off the field and having to go during regulation.

2. Rehydrate

Fluids are vital, and that can occur either through drinking liquids or through intravenous fluids which are administered at halftime.

3. Grab A Snack

Rochell’s preferred snack is a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, but there is no set snack.

4. Deal With Injuries

Whether it is wrapping or doing basic first aid on injuries, that sometimes occurs during halftime.

5. Discuss Game

Last, but not least, the team takes a few minutes to discuss what has happened and if different strategies should be employed in the second half.

Conclusion

Rochell has made two videos on this topic since he gets asked the question often.

One thing he is clear that does not happen is players getting on their phones.

 

@isaacrochell Uncrustables for the win… #nfl #nflhalftime ♬ Bach unaccompanied cello suite “Prelude” – Jianteng

@isaacrochell I’m a rice Krispy at halftime kinda guy 👀 #ricekrispy #halftime #gameday #textmeback @allisonkuch ♬ Let It Snow! Let It Snow! – Frank Sinatra

NFL players are working hard even during halftime because there is a lot to accomplish in a little bit of time.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Which Team Employs The NFL’s Most Diverse Coaching Staff?

Which Team Employs The NFL’s Most Diverse Coaching Staff?

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) scrambles
NFL Week 10: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
austin ekeler runs against jets (1)
NFL Monday Night Football: Fans Watch Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers Pressure, Run Down New York Jets At MetLife Stadium
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow
PFF Week 9 Player Grades And Team of the Week
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers Is The Talk Of The Town At The Chargers Vs. Jets MNF Pregame
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson
Chargers vs. Jets Same Game Parlay: +575 SGP For Monday Night Football
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  23h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) fights
Chargers vs. Jets Monday Night Football Props: Breece Hall Among Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Nov 6 2023
More News
Arrow to top