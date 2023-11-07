NFL Player Confesses On TikTok What Players Do At Halftime

Isaac Rochell, a Las Vegas Raiders defensive end, confesses on TikTok what NFL players do at halftime.

For those not familiar with the 28-year-old Rochell, he publishes a lot of TikTok videos sharing the realities of NFL life.

He would know since he has been with four teams in his seven-year career: the Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, and the Raiders.

There have been rumors about elaborate food spreads and chefs on the premises to cook for players at the half, but what Rochell shares is not as glamorous.

NFL halftime is the only part of the game that does not have a camera crew covering it so it has been mysterious for years what happens behind the closed locker room doors.

According to Rochell, these are the most important things players do during a typical NFL halftime which lasts about 13 minutes.

1. Go To The Bathroom

Players try to schedule their bathroom breaks during halftime so they are not seen running off the field and having to go during regulation.

2. Rehydrate

Fluids are vital, and that can occur either through drinking liquids or through intravenous fluids which are administered at halftime.

3. Grab A Snack

Rochell’s preferred snack is a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, but there is no set snack.

4. Deal With Injuries

Whether it is wrapping or doing basic first aid on injuries, that sometimes occurs during halftime.

5. Discuss Game

Last, but not least, the team takes a few minutes to discuss what has happened and if different strategies should be employed in the second half.

Conclusion

Rochell has made two videos on this topic since he gets asked the question often.

One thing he is clear that does not happen is players getting on their phones.

NFL players are working hard even during halftime because there is a lot to accomplish in a little bit of time.