NFL Players And Coaches Will Wear Flag Decals In Weeks 7 And 8

Wendi Oliveros
The NFL has announced its initiative to recognize the country of heritage of its personnel.

During Weeks 7 and 8 of the 2023 season, players and coaches are encouraged to wear decals of the flags of the countries their ancestors hailed from.

More than 330 players and coaches are planning to participate.

The Nigerian flag is expected to be the most frequently seen with 80 players wearing it on their helmets including Buffalo Bills tackle Germain Ifedi, Buffalo Bills defensive end Kingsley Jonathan, and Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku.

The Samoan flag will be worn by two of the biggest superstars in the sport this season: Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Los Angles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua.

Coaches committed to participating include New England’s Bill Belichick (Croatia), Washington’s Ron Rivera (Puerto Rico and Mexico), Atlanta’s Arthur Smith (Scotland), and Buffalo’s Brian Daboll (Canada).

The NFL is masterful at using its brand to create awareness, and this is another example.

