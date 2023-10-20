The NFL has announced its initiative to recognize the country of heritage of its personnel.
During Weeks 7 and 8 of the 2023 season, players and coaches are encouraged to wear decals of the flags of the countries their ancestors hailed from.
More than 330 players and coaches are planning to participate.
The Nigerian flag is expected to be the most frequently seen with 80 players wearing it on their helmets including Buffalo Bills tackle Germain Ifedi, Buffalo Bills defensive end Kingsley Jonathan, and Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku.
Four Bills players will wear international flag decals on their helmets in Weeks 7-8 as part of the NFL Heritage program:
Kingsley Johnathan, Nigeria
Taylor Rapp, China
Germain Ifedi, Nigeria
Dalton Kincaid, Canada
— Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) October 19, 2023
Across weeks 7 and 8 of the 2023 season, over 330 players and coaches will return to the field wearing international flag decals – with players adding flags to their helmets.
Among notable players:
🏈 Tua Tagovailoa: Samoa, American Samoa
🏈 Khalil Herbert: British Virgin…
— Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) October 19, 2023
The Samoan flag will be worn by two of the biggest superstars in the sport this season: Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Los Angles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua.
Coaches committed to participating include New England’s Bill Belichick (Croatia), Washington’s Ron Rivera (Puerto Rico and Mexico), Atlanta’s Arthur Smith (Scotland), and Buffalo’s Brian Daboll (Canada).
The NFL is masterful at using its brand to create awareness, and this is another example.
