NFL Pro Bowl Games Scheduled For February 4, 2024 In Orlando

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Pro Bowl

NFL fans mark your calendars.

The Pro Bowl Games are slated to return in 2024.

They will be held on February 4 in Orlando after occurring in Las Vegas for the past two years.

The Pro Bowl Games are a more exciting alternative to the traditional game that at its peak was a must-see event in Hawaii.

 

In recent years, the full-contact game started resembling a flag football game with players wearing pads.

No one wants to jeopardize his career with a serious injury at the Pro Bowl so the Pro Bowl Games have now taken over.

What’s Planned

Once again, it will be a multi-day event consisting of different entertaining challenges for the Pro Bowl players to compete in.

The final event will be a flag football game.

Upon making the announcement, the NFL added the following details:

“Peyton and Eli Manning will return as head coaches of the AFC and NFC, leading the NFL’s top 88 stars as they show off their talent and celebrate the season’s accomplishments in a fun, memorable way, surrounded by their families and fans.”

NFL News and Rumors
