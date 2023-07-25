NFL Pro Bowl Games Scheduled For February 4, 2024 In Orlando

NFL fans mark your calendars.

The Pro Bowl Games are slated to return in 2024.

They will be held on February 4 in Orlando after occurring in Las Vegas for the past two years.

The Pro Bowl Games are a more exciting alternative to the traditional game that at its peak was a must-see event in Hawaii.

In recent years, the full-contact game started resembling a flag football game with players wearing pads.

No one wants to jeopardize his career with a serious injury at the Pro Bowl so the Pro Bowl Games have now taken over.

Orlando, Fl., will host The 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. It will be returning skills challenges featuring 88 players from the AFC and NFC, culminating in a flag football game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2023

What’s Planned

Once again, it will be a multi-day event consisting of different entertaining challenges for the Pro Bowl players to compete in.

Amon-Ra St. Brown wins the Best Catch competition at the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games ‼️ THAT’S OUR GUY. THE SUN GOD ☀️🔥#OnePride | #ProBowlGames (via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/w9WfX2cI8p — Tony Dombrowski (@tonydombrowski) February 5, 2023

The final event will be a flag football game.

Upon making the announcement, the NFL added the following details:

“Peyton and Eli Manning will return as head coaches of the AFC and NFC, leading the NFL’s top 88 stars as they show off their talent and celebrate the season’s accomplishments in a fun, memorable way, surrounded by their families and fans.”

Orlando will host the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games. pic.twitter.com/bW8pUNOq03 — Matt Murschel (@osmattmurschel) July 25, 2023

