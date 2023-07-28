NFL News and Rumors

NFL QB Joe Flacco Is Spotted On Wildwood, New Jersey Boardwalk

Wendi Oliveros
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers

38-year-old NFL quarterback Joe Flacco is a free agent.

The former Baltimore Ravens quarterback was most recently with the New York Jets.

A recent photo of Flacco on the Wildwood, New Jersey boardwalk seemingly indicates that he is enjoying the late July beach time when he normally would be at training camp.

Flacco looks tanned and relaxed as he poses with Penelope the Pineapple, the mascot for The Chillin Pineapple ice cream shop.

He grew up in New Jersey so the fact that he is vacationing at Wildwood is not surprising.

Is Flacco’s NFL Career Over?

That is the $64,000 question.

He started four games for the Jets last year in relief of Zach Wilson and Mike White.

Flacco went 1-3, but the one win, if it was the last one of his career, was quite extraordinary.

It was against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2.

The final score only tells part of the story.

The Jets were down by 13 points with less than two minutes in the game, and Flacco led the Jets to a come-from-behind win.

Flacco’s Legacy

Flacco will go down in history as a quarterback that performed at his best in the playoffs.

 

He was 10-5 in his career which culminated with a Super Bowl Championship and being named Super Bowl 47 MVP.

His statistics are better than Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and Troy Aikman and also superior to future Hall of Famers Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers.

It will be interesting to see if Joe Flacco gets a call for a veteran backup quarterback position this season.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Arrow to top