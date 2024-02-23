NFL News and Rumors

NFL Salary Cap Jumps To Historic Number For 2024 Season

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love

The NFL salary cap is increasing to a historic number for the 2024 season. Find out the exact value below.

NFL Salary Cap Jumps To Historic Number For 2024 Season

The NFL announced Friday that its salary cap for the 2024 season will be a record $255.4 million per team.

This marks a historic increase of over $30 million from the 2023 salary cap of $224.8 million. It’s the largest jump from one year to the next since the introduction of the salary cap in 1994.

Teams will have an additional $74 million for player benefits, such as benefits for retired players and performance-based pay, taking total player costs to $329.4 million.

The NFL cites “an extraordinary increase in media revenue”  as one of the reasons for the unprecedented increase. The TV deals signed in 2021 are now beginning to pay huge dividends.

How Does The Salary Cap Increase Affect NFL Free Agency?

With the new projected salary cap, the numbers for the franchise and transition tags are set. The franchise tag for the quarterback jumps off the screen at $38,301,000.

Other notable franchise tag numbers: $11,951,000 for running backs, $21,816,000 for wide receivers, and 21,324,000 for defensive ends.

The New Orleans Saints recently restructured Derek Carr’s contract by converting a portion of his $30 million base salary for 2024 into a signing bonus. The move should save the Saints around $23 million in cap relief.

Expect many teams to start maneuvering contracts to get under the new salary cap by March 13 at 4 p.m. ET, when the new league year begins.

Topics  
NFL Free Agency NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields

Justin Fields Next Team Odds: Falcons, Raiders In The Mix

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Eli Manning as Chad Powers
Glen Powell To Star In TV Series About Eli Manning’s Chad Powers
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
caleb williams heisman pose
Grading NFL Network Analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s 2024 Mock Draft
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 22 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) rushes for a touchdown
Why Did Justin Fields Unfollow The Bears On Instagram?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 21 2024
NFL News and Rumors
justin fields 2
Does Justin Fields Unfollowing the Chicago Bears on Instagram Signal a Trade?
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 21 2024
NFL News and Rumors
jj mcarthy exits win versus penn state (1)
Daniel Jeremiah’s 2024 NFL Mock Draft 2.0 Features 4 QBs In First 8 Picks
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 20 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo Suspended: Will Raiders Release Him?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 16 2024
More News
Arrow to top