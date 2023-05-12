NFL Schedule Release 2023: 4 Storylines We’re Watching

The 2023 NFL schedule has been released and fans can start marking their calendars for the upcoming season. While there are some matchups we can’t wait to see, there are also some storylines we’re keeping an eye on.

One of the most anticipated games of the season will be the Week 1 matchup between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, featuring a face-off between quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen. Other notable games include Rodgers’ visit to face his former coach Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys on September 17th, and a matchup between the Jets and Philadelphia Eagles on October 15th, which both teams hope previews the Super Bowl. But we’re not focusing on the matchups themselves, let’s check out some interesting storylines.

The Ravens Will Have Some Serious Tests

The Baltimore Ravens’ upcoming season is highly anticipated, especially after quarterback Lamar Jackson signed a long-term deal, erasing any doubt about his future with the team. With the addition of new weapons like Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers, the Ravens’ air attack could be absurdly explosive. But the Ravens will be battle-tested, no doubt. The Ravens will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals twice, including a Thursday Night Football game in November. These will be big-time AFC North contests but also will be important for postseason standings. These may also be the first real test for first-year coordinator, Todd Monken, to see how this highly anticipated air and ground attack can handle a top-five scoring defense.

But that’s not their only defense juggernaut on the schedule, the Ravens will face the top defense of 2022 in the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas day. It’s another test to see what these off-season additions can do and to see if Lamar was worth the big-time payday. Lastly, the matchups against the Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson, both home and away, will undoubtedly be entertaining, as Watson’s contract is the one that was constantly floated out there for Lamar Jackson to demand from the Ravens.

We’ll Have To Wait For Aaron’s Visit to Lambeau, Other Revenge Matchups

The NFL schedule is always highly anticipated, with fans eagerly awaiting the announcement of when and where their favorite teams will play. Sometimes, the most exciting games are those that involve a sentimental homecoming, where players or coaches face off against their former teams. Some call it a revenge game, but it’s not always a bitter return. Unfortunately, the NFL calendar wizards don’t always align these matchups as compellingly as we’d like.

For example, we don’t yet know when Aaron Rodgers will play against the Green Bay Packers, the franchise he spent 18 years with before departing for the New York Jets. We also don’t know when Sean Payton, the new head coach of the Broncos, will return to his former home of 15 years with the New Orleans Saints. Even matchups like Derek Carr facing the Las Vegas Raiders, Jimmy Garoppolo facing the San Francisco 49ers, or Baker Mayfield facing the Cleveland Browns, who drafted him first overall in 2018, are yet to be determined.

Last year, we were treated to the awkward but highly anticipated return of Russell Wilson to the Seattle Seahawks after a bitter split. This year, the slate derived from division, conference, and playoff-seeding implications doesn’t seem to align as well for grudge matches.

However, one interesting return to watch for is Deshaun Watson’s Christmas Eve visit to the Houston Texans. Watson already played against the Texans last season in Houston during his first game back after an 11-game suspension stemming from allegations of sexual misconduct. The 2023 matchup between the Browns and Texans should look drastically different, with Watson’s level of play more likely to reflect whether he can reclaim the Pro Bowl caliber he flashed to begin his career.

The Texans will also have much of the draft haul accumulated from trading Watson to Cleveland, including the 2023 No. 2 and No. 3 overall picks in quarterback C.J. Stroud and edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. While the Texans shouldn’t be expected to peak in head coach DeMeco Ryans’ first season, facing Watson will be a chance for them to show their fans the steps they’re taking forward while also serving as a reminder of what set them back.

Top Rookie Qbs Will Faceoff

The 2023 NFL draft has come and gone, and with it, the debates about which quarterback will succeed in the league. While some first-round selections will undoubtedly bust, fans eagerly anticipate the performances of top quarterbacks Bryce Young (drafted first overall by the Carolina Panthers), C.J. Stroud (drafted second overall by the Houston Texans), Anthony Richardson (drafted fourth overall by the Indianapolis Colts), and Will Levis (drafted 33rd overall by the Tennessee Titans). All four quarterbacks will face each other in games throughout the season, but of course, we can’t guarantee that they’ll all be starting, but it feels like they all have a great chance to.

The matchups are as follows: On September 17th, the Colts will play the Texans; on October 8th, the Titans will play the Colts; on October 29th, the Texans will play the Panthers; on November 5th, the Colts will play the Panthers; on November 26th, the Panthers will play the Titans; on December 3rd, the Colts will play the Titans; on December 17th, the Texans will play the Titans; and on December 31st, the Titans will play the Texans. The final matchup between the Texans and the Colts will be in Week 18, with the exact date to be determined.

While quarterbacks don’t literally face off against each other on the field, fans will still be able to gauge the rookies’ progress and imagine their potential when their respective teams face off. Young, Stroud, and Richardson are all expected to start this season, with veteran Ryan Tannehill slated to start for the Titans. However, if Levis impresses early, there is a chance he could see playing time for the Titans as well, especially considering the team’s four matchups against rookie quarterbacks are all scheduled for later in the season.

The AFC is Loaded with QBs

The AFC has been gaining more and more talented quarterbacks over the years, setting the stage for some exciting matchups this season. The latest addition to the conference is Aaron Rodgers, who will be playing for the New York Jets. Rodgers and the Jets will kick off their season on Sept. 11 on Monday Night Football against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. On Oct. 1, they will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, and on Nov. 6, they will host Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here is a brief list of the top QBs in the AFC:

Patrick Mahomes

Joe Burrow

Josh Allen

Aaron Rodgers

Justin Herbert

Lamar Jackson

Trevor Lawrence

Deshaun Jackson

Jimmy Garrapolo

Russell Wilson

Those are a lot of very good QBs in this conference, which ensures we’re going to get excellent matchups in the AFC all season long.