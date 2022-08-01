NFL News and Rumors

NFL Team Valuations: Find Out The Estimated Value of All 32 NFL Teams

Gia Nguyen
NFL Team Valuations- Find Out The Estimated Value of All 32 NFL Teams

NFL franchises are among the most valuable teams in professional sports.

Recently, Sportico named the Dallas Cowboys as the most valuable pro sports franchise but what is the value of your favorite NFL team?

Below, we’ll take a look at the average value of an NFL franchise and go over valuations for all 32 NFL teams.

The Average Value of an NFL Franchise Is Up 18% Compared to 2021

With revenue reaching record totals in 2021, the value of NFL teams has been on the rise over the last year.

In fact, reports indicate that the average NFL franchise is now worth $4.14B, an 18 percent increase from a season ago.

While that number seems impressive, the list is a bit top-heavy, as only 14 of the 32 NFL franchises have been valued at higher than the league average.

What Is The Least Valuable NFL Team?

Only four NFL teams are valued at less than $3 billion.

Among them, the Buffalo Bills lead the pack with a $2.99 billion valuation.

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars ($2.94B), Detroit Lions ($2.86B) and Cincinnati Bengals ($2.84B) round out the bottom-three franchises.

After reaching the Super Bowl under quarterback Joe Burrow, the Bengals are arguably the biggest surprise on the list but could also be one of the biggest movers year-over-year in 2023.

Valuations for All 32 NFL Teams

The Dallas Cowboys are worth more than any other NFL team by a wide margin.

According to estimates, the Cowboys are worth 1.73 billion or 29% more than the Los Angeles Rams, the second-highest team on the list.

The New England Patriots, New York Giants, and San Francisco 49ers are among the other franchises in the top-five.

Below, we’ll go over the latest valuations for all 32 NFL teams.

Rank

 NFL Team Valuation
1 Dallas Cowboys

7.64B

2

 Los Angeles Rams 5.91B
3 New England Patriots

5.88B

4

 New York Giants 5.73B
5 San Francisco 49ers

5.18B

6

 Chicago Bears 5B
7 New York Jets

4.8B

8

 Washington Commanders 4.78B
9 Philadelphia Eagles

4.7B

10

 Denver Broncos 4.65B
11 Houston Texans

4.63B

12

 Seattle Seahawks 4.385B
13 Pittsburgh Steelers

4.26B

14

 Green Bay Packers 4.19B
15 Las Vegas Raiders

4.08B

16

 Miami Dolphins 4.06B
17 Atlanta Falcons

3.88B

18

 Minnesota Vikings 3.72B
19 Los Angeles Chargers

3.62B

20

 Kansas City Chiefs 3.54B
21 Baltimore Ravens

3.435B

22

 Carolina Panthers 3.36B
23 Tennessee Titans

3.29B

24

 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3.28B
25 New Orleans Saints

3.26B

26

 Indianapolis Colts 3.245B
27 Cleveland Browns

3.18B

28

 Arizona Cardinals 3.165B
29 Buffalo Bills

2.99B

30

 Jacksonville Jaguars 2.94B
31 Detroit Lions

2.86B

32

 Cincinnati Bengals 2.84B
LEAGUE AVERAGE

$4.14B
