NFL franchises are among the most valuable teams in professional sports.

Recently, Sportico named the Dallas Cowboys as the most valuable pro sports franchise but what is the value of your favorite NFL team?

Below, we’ll take a look at the average value of an NFL franchise and go over valuations for all 32 NFL teams.

The Average Value of an NFL Franchise Is Up 18% Compared to 2021

With revenue reaching record totals in 2021, the value of NFL teams has been on the rise over the last year.

In fact, reports indicate that the average NFL franchise is now worth $4.14B, an 18 percent increase from a season ago.

While that number seems impressive, the list is a bit top-heavy, as only 14 of the 32 NFL franchises have been valued at higher than the league average.

What Is The Least Valuable NFL Team?

Only four NFL teams are valued at less than $3 billion.

Among them, the Buffalo Bills lead the pack with a $2.99 billion valuation.

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars ($2.94B), Detroit Lions ($2.86B) and Cincinnati Bengals ($2.84B) round out the bottom-three franchises.

After reaching the Super Bowl under quarterback Joe Burrow, the Bengals are arguably the biggest surprise on the list but could also be one of the biggest movers year-over-year in 2023.

Valuations for All 32 NFL Teams

The Dallas Cowboys are worth more than any other NFL team by a wide margin.

According to estimates, the Cowboys are worth 1.73 billion or 29% more than the Los Angeles Rams, the second-highest team on the list.

The New England Patriots, New York Giants, and San Francisco 49ers are among the other franchises in the top-five.

Below, we’ll go over the latest valuations for all 32 NFL teams.