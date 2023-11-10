NFL News and Rumors

NFL Thursday Night Football: Fans Watch Chicago Bears Upend Punchless Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field

Jeff Hawkins
panthers bryce young sanced on tnf (1)

In one of the least-anticipated Thursday Night Football matchups, like, ever, there was some historical significance to the Chicago Bears hosting the Carolina Panthers.

Thursday’s quarterback matchup between the Panthers’ Bryce Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy recipient out of Alabama, and the Bears’ Tyson Bagent, the ‘21 Harlon Hill Trophy winner from Shepherd, marked the first time in NFL history the top player D-I started against the top player from D-II.

The lower-division unsung prospect ended up topping the high-profile, big-time recruit as the Bears rallied from an early deficit to upend the reeling Panthers, 16-13, at Soldier Field.

The victory was the Bears’ first in their past 15 outings when their opponent scored first.

The Panthers fell to 0-5 when they put up the game’s first points.

Soldier Field on Thursday night …

The Bears’ presented their version of the NFL’s “Salute to Service” by honoring military veterans …

The Bears’ prime-time look …

Sticky …

Young looked to make a statement under the bright lights of Thursday Night Football …

“Why not us? … Why not us?” …

One fan can’t get enough of Harlon Hill references …

After being denied a punt return touchdown by the final defender last Sunday, Panthers special teamer Ihmir Smith-Marsette said on Monday: “Can’t get caught.” Well, on Thursday, Smith-Marsette, a former Bear, didn’t get caught, opening the scoring on a 79-yard return. It was the NFL’s fifth punt return for a TD this season …

Was this the first half’s second-best highlight? …

Series flashback: Ex-Panthers quarterback Cam Newton made a rookie mistake on the road, leading to a Bears pick-six …

With three first-half field goals, placekicker Cairo Santos was vying to become the Beats’ top offensive option …

Until, that is, D’Onta Foreman, who led the Panthers in rushing last season, broke three tackles for a 4-yard TD run, giving the Bears their first lead, 16-10 …

Like the old Timex marketing campaign, Foreman “takes a licking and keeps on ticking” …

Young kept the Panthers’ final drive going with a pair of fourth-down conversions. The first came off run …

The second came off a pass …

But, instead of going for another conversion, this time a fourth-and-10, coach Frank Reich went with a 59-yard field goal attempt. The decision likely will be criticized for taking the ball out of the hands of the No. 1 overall draft pick …

Bagent clinched the win with a key third-down throw …

The Bears improved to 3-7, while the Panthers fell to 1-8 …

The two quarterbacks from vastly different backgrounds met after the prime-time matchup …

After a frustrating first half of the season, the Bears celebrated Thursday’s win …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

