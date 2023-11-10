In one of the least-anticipated Thursday Night Football matchups, like, ever, there was some historical significance to the Chicago Bears hosting the Carolina Panthers.

Thursday’s quarterback matchup between the Panthers’ Bryce Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy recipient out of Alabama, and the Bears’ Tyson Bagent, the ‘21 Harlon Hill Trophy winner from Shepherd, marked the first time in NFL history the top player D-I started against the top player from D-II.

The lower-division unsung prospect ended up topping the high-profile, big-time recruit as the Bears rallied from an early deficit to upend the reeling Panthers, 16-13, at Soldier Field.

The victory was the Bears’ first in their past 15 outings when their opponent scored first.

The Panthers fell to 0-5 when they put up the game’s first points.

Soldier Field on Thursday night …

The Bears’ presented their version of the NFL’s “Salute to Service” by honoring military veterans …

We’re proud to present tonight’s @NFL #SaluteToService game between the @Panthers and @Bears, where local currently serving military are being recognized for their service and commitment to our nation throughout tonight’s game. Learn more at https://t.co/yBWSBbY17E. pic.twitter.com/jQAIj3ZlO4 — USAA (@USAA) November 10, 2023

The Bears’ prime-time look …

Thursday night threads 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7pSsGv1lVz — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 9, 2023

Sticky …

Young looked to make a statement under the bright lights of Thursday Night Football …

“Why not us? … Why not us?” …

One fan can’t get enough of Harlon Hill references …

Upside of Bagent starting is we get frequent Harlon Hill mentions on broadcasts. #Bears pic.twitter.com/gEtL3UdNSt — Jeff Berckes (@gridironborn) November 10, 2023

After being denied a punt return touchdown by the final defender last Sunday, Panthers special teamer Ihmir Smith-Marsette said on Monday: “Can’t get caught.” Well, on Thursday, Smith-Marsette, a former Bear, didn’t get caught, opening the scoring on a 79-yard return. It was the NFL’s fifth punt return for a TD this season …

Ihmir Smith-Marsette to the crib to open the TNF scoring 😤 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/BLGDXRAYsO — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 10, 2023

Was this the first half’s second-best highlight? …

You know it’s Panthers vs. Bears when the best highlight so far is a punt downed at the 1 😂 pic.twitter.com/IdqxxkhzRV — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) November 10, 2023

Series flashback: Ex-Panthers quarterback Cam Newton made a rookie mistake on the road, leading to a Bears pick-six …

In 2011, DJ Moore of the Bears returned an INT for a TD against the Panthers at Soldier Field 🤯 (Via @NFLonFOX) pic.twitter.com/EthLUZkpy7 — Marquee Bears (@BearsMarquee) November 9, 2023

With three first-half field goals, placekicker Cairo Santos was vying to become the Beats’ top offensive option …

Cairo Santos has been the Bears best weapon in the first half 😅 The Panthers leads Chicago 10-9 at the half.#CARvsCHIpic.twitter.com/ultYrWZfyp — Fliff Social Sportsbook (@fliff) November 10, 2023

Until, that is, D’Onta Foreman, who led the Panthers in rushing last season, broke three tackles for a 4-yard TD run, giving the Bears their first lead, 16-10 …

Like the old Timex marketing campaign, Foreman “takes a licking and keeps on ticking” …

Bears running back D'Onta Foreman currently ranks 2nd in the NFL in rushing yards after contact since Week 6. 🔹 Tonight: 55 of 73 yards after contact

🔹 Since Week 6: 266 (2nd in NFL) Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/FRGc765Ns8 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 10, 2023

Young kept the Panthers’ final drive going with a pair of fourth-down conversions. The first came off run …

Bryce Young does just enough to extend the drive on 4th and inches#CARvsCHI on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/YWvltQGepB — NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2023

The second came off a pass …

Bryce Young to Miles Sanders for the 2nd fourth down conversion of the drive#CARvsCHI on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Moaaj7cpqw — NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2023

But, instead of going for another conversion, this time a fourth-and-10, coach Frank Reich went with a 59-yard field goal attempt. The decision likely will be criticized for taking the ball out of the hands of the No. 1 overall draft pick …

The Bears take over with the lead after the missed FG#CARvsCHI on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ViemQuLxNT — NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2023

Bagent clinched the win with a key third-down throw …

Darnell Mooney gets the first down. Tyson Bagent is fired up. The Bears secure the win.#CARvsCHI on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/GCrDC733Fm — NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2023

The Bears improved to 3-7, while the Panthers fell to 1-8 …

The two quarterbacks from vastly different backgrounds met after the prime-time matchup …

Bright futures ahead for these rookie QBs 😎 #CARvsCHI pic.twitter.com/eQ91V3nLbm — NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2023

After a frustrating first half of the season, the Bears celebrated Thursday’s win …

Justin Fields and the #Bears are in locker room are having fun after beating the #Panthers pic.twitter.com/dgrXPlXh4khttps://t.co/kBQSrjBce0 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 10, 2023