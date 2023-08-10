NFL News and Rumors

NFL Training Camp 2023: Twitter Reacts To Carolina Panthers, New York Jets Mixing It Up During 1st Joint Practice At Wofford College

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
jets fans at joint practice with panthers (1)

The Carolina Panthers and New York Jets participated in their first of two NFL training camp joint practices Wednesday at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.

Both squads had their first opportunity to work out against opposing players this season, helping them to prepare for Saturday’s preseason opener at Bank of America Stadium.

The proverbial establishing shot …

Panthers’ fans lined up to see the new-look team …

The visiting Jets had their own support …

A half-hour before hitting the practice field, Jets coach Robert Saleh had business to take care of …

New faces, new numbers …

Coaches’ corner …

Bryce Young takes the field, ready for the moment …

Is this a “Hard Knocks” moment for the opposing QBs on the opposite spectrums of their careers? …

Young said he benefited from Wednesday’s chat with the future Hall of Famer …

It was almost time to go …

The chirping started early …

Warming up before a pumped-up crowd …

Panthers outside linebacker Brian Burns had Jets tackle Mekhi Becton’s head spinning …

The Panthers’ defense started making plays early …

Fighting for a back-end spot on the Panthers’ roster …

Rookie connection, Young to Jonathan Mingo. A sign of things to come? …

Scenes from the stands …

The Panthers’ defense has some things to clean up, like the field being littered with yellow flags …

Ending strong …

Starting with sideline chirps, Burns interacted with Solomon Thomas and Jermaine Johnson II (11) after the joint practice …

While he may not be close on contract extension talks with team management, Burns is forming a bond with the No. 1 overall draft pick …

Joint-practice records: Panthers 1-0 and Jets 0-1? …

The teams will rack ‘em up again Thursday …

Topics  
Jets NFL News and Rumors NFL Training Camps Panthers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
ampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield To Start In Buccaneers’ First Preseason Game

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Raiders Henry Ruggs
Ex-Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III Sentenced 3-10 Years For Fatal DUI
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Kareem Hunt
After Meeting 2 Teams In 2 Days, Kareem Hunt Remains A Free Agent
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: AFC Wild Card-Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
Arizona Cardinals RB Marlon Mack Tears Achilles In Training Camp
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals HC Zac Taylor Provides Vague Update On Joe Burrow’s Return
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  9h
NFL News and Rumors
johnny manziel tablet
Johnny Manziel Says He Watched 0.00 Minutes of Tape While Playing for Cleveland Browns
Author image David Evans  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
carolina panthers release first depth chart (1)
NFL Training Camp 2023: Carolina Panthers Release 1st Depth Chart Dominated By New Skill Players
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  22h
More News
Arrow to top