The Carolina Panthers and New York Jets participated in their first of two NFL training camp joint practices Wednesday at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.

Both squads had their first opportunity to work out against opposing players this season, helping them to prepare for Saturday’s preseason opener at Bank of America Stadium.

The proverbial establishing shot …

Welcome to Spartanburg, Jets and Panthers doing the joint-practice thing. #Jets pic.twitter.com/9Z6BNIe7Ch — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 9, 2023

Panthers’ fans lined up to see the new-look team …

Solid line of fans lining the sidewalk where players will walk down before Panthers-Jets joint practice. I’d imagine the hill is filling up quite well, too. I’ll make my way down there after some arrivals ✅ pic.twitter.com/UUvGHTbZiv — Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 9, 2023

The visiting Jets had their own support …

There are Jets fans here. Also, a man wearing a cat head sitting under a tree. pic.twitter.com/mGxj6OQHIp — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 9, 2023

A half-hour before hitting the practice field, Jets coach Robert Saleh had business to take care of …

Over 30 minutes to Panthers-Jets joint practice in Spartanburg, and we have a strong media presence on hand already… including the Jets contingent that made the trip, awaiting HC Robert Saleh’s press conference before practice. pic.twitter.com/YWzRm6sLXq — Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 9, 2023

New faces, new numbers …

New OLB Justin Houston will wear 50, ILB Chandler Wooten switched to 57, and new K Matthew Wright is wearing 11 if you’re scoring at home. Or even if you’re alone, I guess. — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 9, 2023

Coaches’ corner …

Reich and Saleh visiting before this gets started. pic.twitter.com/gfQe64fHmh — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 9, 2023

Bryce Young takes the field, ready for the moment …

Is this a “Hard Knocks” moment for the opposing QBs on the opposite spectrums of their careers? …

Just a private moment between two quarterbacks, with a boom mic hanging over their heads. pic.twitter.com/uTfA5yew3M — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 9, 2023

Young said he benefited from Wednesday’s chat with the future Hall of Famer …

Panthers’ Bryce Young on interaction with Aaron Rodgers during joint practice with Jets: “When you talk about someone … who’s had so much success for so long, any advice that he gives I’m definitely going to be receptive to and listen to”https://t.co/mDTH4HhnZt pic.twitter.com/SVfNfaGbCW — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 9, 2023

It was almost time to go …

The chirping started early …

There is currently a very anticipatory-type vibe… Panthers defense is all warmed up and locking in after stretching and going through a couple drills on their own field. Brian Burns watches the Jets before this practice joins up. pic.twitter.com/5q9F6UmmHU — Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 9, 2023

Warming up before a pumped-up crowd …

First whistles, and we are underway for today’s joint practice between the Jets and Panthers #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/mQWjGH29g5 — JOHN JOHNSON II (@TheJJohnsonTV) August 9, 2023

Panthers outside linebacker Brian Burns had Jets tackle Mekhi Becton’s head spinning …

Spin move nasty 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/SJGLi74nav — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 9, 2023

The Panthers’ defense started making plays early …

Jaycee Horn picks off Zach Wilson in 7-on-7. Ball grazed off intended receiver’s hands, Horn was in the right place at the right time. — Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 9, 2023

Fighting for a back-end spot on the Panthers’ roster …

Matt Corral doesn’t get a ton of work but he’s playing reasonably well. Just drove one downfield to Shi Smith. He’s trying to prove he’s worth keeping a third QB on the 53. — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 9, 2023

Rookie connection, Young to Jonathan Mingo. A sign of things to come? …

Scenes from the stands …

Jets Panthers joint practice pic.twitter.com/6fPXtNKUb0 — Maserati 18 (@18fredm) August 9, 2023

The Panthers’ defense has some things to clean up, like the field being littered with yellow flags …

Oh my goodness 😳 a #Panthers OL jumped early because he was facing #Jets DL Micheal Clemons (@MichealClemonss) 1-on-1, he reset, then MC just blew by him in joint practice. Don’t worry pal I would’ve jumped early too 🤣 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/WmglLuv7FE — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 9, 2023

Ending strong …

The playmaker, Kamu Grugier-Hill, ended practice by picking off Zach Wilson. Frank Reich likes the practice, used the words “fast” and “physical.” — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 9, 2023

Starting with sideline chirps, Burns interacted with Solomon Thomas and Jermaine Johnson II (11) after the joint practice …

While he may not be close on contract extension talks with team management, Burns is forming a bond with the No. 1 overall draft pick …

Brian Burns crashes the Bryce Young presser, identifies himself from “BB Love Entertainment.” Young plays along, says there’s always one guy in every locker room. There’s more of that personality peeking through. — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 9, 2023

Joint-practice records: Panthers 1-0 and Jets 0-1? …

From reading the various tweets about the first joint practice between the #Jets and #Panthers, it appears as if Carolina “won the day”. They were able to halt New York’s offense in the final scrimmage period, capping the practice off with an INT off Zach Wilson (Kamu… — Dylan Tereman (@DTereman) August 9, 2023

The teams will rack ‘em up again Thursday …

Who’s going to #Panthers Jets joint practice on Thursday?! @KeepPurringEric and I will be there! So pumped!!!#KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/N5UJy85w1U — Keep Purring Podcast (Ben) (@KeepPurringBen) August 6, 2023