At the NFL spring meetings, owners voted to implement a flex schedule for Thursday Night Football games.

NFL owners have approved flex scheduling for Thursday Night Football with a 28-day notice. The NFL now has flex scheduling for Sunday, Monday, and Thursday Night Football.

This issue has strong opinions on both sides.

For that reason, there are strict parameters in place for flexing these games.

They are as follows:

Teams must have 28-day notice of flex change. A team cannot play two away games on TNF. Flexed games can only happen in Weeks 13-17.

The 2023 Thursday Night Football schedule is officially here!

What It Means

It is believed that the TNF flex scheduling will rarely be implemented but is available if needed.

The fact that 28 days notice is required to make the change means the earliest a flexed game could happen is November 30 with teams being notified around Halloween.

This was a nod to the broadcast partner, in this case, Amazon Prime, who likely was advocating for the same type of late-season scheduling as the other networks and Monday Night Football get.

The biggest difference is that it requires a significant three-day change to preparation, travel, and kickoff time; whereas, Sunday and Monday flexed games either are adjusted by hours or at the most one day.

Who Voted Against It?

The proposal passed with a 24-8 vote.

The eight teams voting against it were the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, New York Jets, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Detroit Lions, and Cincinnati Bengals.

Flexing to Thursday night football has passed with 24 in favor. 28 day notice required and only allowed for weeks 13-17. This is the rule that the Giants' John Mara came out strongly against in March and he remained opposed despite the changes.

Who Is On The Losing End Of This Change?

The players are on the losing end.

Their schedule is already chaotic on weeks when they play TNF, but now they could have late-season “unplanned” TNF games.

But the biggest losers are the fans who buy tickets to NFL games.

Fans who buy tickets to weekend games that get flexed to Thursday night have to completely alter their travel plans, accommodations, and weekly schedule and vice-versa.

It is worth noting that football fans schedule flights to games well in advance of the actual game.

Attempting to change those flight plans in the 28-day window may not be successful.

Hopefully, this is one of those NFL rules that is on the books but never utilized because it could create disastrous consequences for everyone involved.