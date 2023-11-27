NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 12: Highlighting Wild Action, Fans Witness Philadelphia Eagles Win Thriller, Carolina Panthers Owner David Tepper Using Choice Locker-Room Words

Jeff Hawkins
The Philadelphia Eagles won an instant classic in the rain.

The Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns were credited with creating a first-time final score.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid established a new standard.

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper had some choice words after his team fell to an NFL-worst 1-10.

Twitter users reacted Sunday to the NFL’s Week 12 wild action.

Quarterback Josh Allen accounted for 339 yards passing, 81 yards rushing and four combined TDs in the rain, but the Buffalo Bills (6-6) couldn’t earn a signature victory this season, falling 37-34 to the host Philadelphia Eagles, who rallied from a 24-14 fourth-quarter deficit to improve to an NFL-best 10-1 …

The Denver Broncos formula for winning five straight continued against the Browns. They won the turnover battle and rushed for a season-high 169 yards, claiming a 29-12 victory. The final score, by the way, is the 1,081st unique final score in NFL history, according to @NFL_Scorigami …

Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw four TD passes and running back Kyren Williams gained 204 total years, leading the Los Angeles Rams to a 37-14 victory over the host Arizona Cardinals. Rams coach Sean McVay is 13-2 vs. the Cards …

The Kansas City Chiefs’ offense may finally be over its Super Bowl hangover. Three consecutive games without a second-half point? A 14-0 deficit 17 minutes into Sunday’s game? The Chiefs rallied behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ two TD passes and running back Isiah Pacheco’s two rushing TDs to secure a 31-17 road victory. What do you think the two college buddies had to say to each other postgame after the fourth-quarter sack …

The host Tennessee Titans clamped down on the Carolina Panthers, earning a 17-10 victory. A certain billionaire was a bit upset in the Panthers’ post-game locker room. How hot is coach Frank Reich’s seat? …

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence had the Jacksonville Jaguars in a good mood after the 24-21 victory over the host Houston Texans. At 8-3, the Jaguars lead the AFC North …

Quarterback Desmond Ridder has endured an up-and-down start to his first season as a starter. Still, the Falcons (5-6) moved into a first-place tie in the NFC South following a 24-15 victory over the visiting Saints (5-6). Ridder had an up-and-down game Sunday, but pinpointed a key TD pass to running back Bijan Robinson. It deserves another look …

Playing their first game since offensive coordinator Matt Canada was fired, the Steelers (7-4) compiled a season-high 421 yards and secured a 16-10 victory over the host Cincinnati Bengals, who fell to 5-6 …

“A brilliant play call” led to the Indianapolis Colts scoring what proved to be the game-winning TD in the 27-20 decision over the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On a fourth-and-inches call with 9:11 remaining in the fourth quarter, Gardner Minshew completed a 30-yard, play-action pass to Mo Alie-Cow. It set up Jonathan Taylor’s 1-yard TD run three plays later …

The New England Patriots are struggling at quarterback and the New York Giants’ rookie signal-caller, Tommy DeVito, did just enough to earn a 10-7 victory. The winning field goal was set up by Xavier McKinney’s interception of a Bailey Zappe pass early in the fourth quarter. The Giants have won consecutive games for the first time this season …

In the Sunday night game, the Ravens’ defense shined again in the 20-10 victory over the host Los Angeles Chargers. Offensively, the Ravens were led by rookie Zay Flowers, who collected receiving and rushing TDs …

On Monday night NFL fans get more with the Chicago Bears playing at the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC North matchup …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
