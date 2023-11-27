The Philadelphia Eagles won an instant classic in the rain.

The Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns were credited with creating a first-time final score.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid established a new standard.

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper had some choice words after his team fell to an NFL-worst 1-10.

Twitter users reacted Sunday to the NFL’s Week 12 wild action.

These plays in Week 12 were just too good 🔥 (by: @StateFarm) pic.twitter.com/fuTPWUAp1t — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 27, 2023

Quarterback Josh Allen accounted for 339 yards passing, 81 yards rushing and four combined TDs in the rain, but the Buffalo Bills (6-6) couldn’t earn a signature victory this season, falling 37-34 to the host Philadelphia Eagles, who rallied from a 24-14 fourth-quarter deficit to improve to an NFL-best 10-1 …

Jalen “Rain Sleet or Snow” Hurts ices the game! The Eagles are 10-1!!! pic.twitter.com/vRHmlaDzz6 — Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) November 27, 2023

The Denver Broncos formula for winning five straight continued against the Browns. They won the turnover battle and rushed for a season-high 169 yards, claiming a 29-12 victory. The final score, by the way, is the 1,081st unique final score in NFL history, according to @NFL_Scorigami …

P.J. had ’em on Lock(e). 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/3fkbcssrlV — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 26, 2023

Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw four TD passes and running back Kyren Williams gained 204 total years, leading the Los Angeles Rams to a 37-14 victory over the host Arizona Cardinals. Rams coach Sean McVay is 13-2 vs. the Cards …

A rough loss for the Cardinals at home against the Rams: https://t.co/9JvMOelo9U — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) November 27, 2023

The Kansas City Chiefs’ offense may finally be over its Super Bowl hangover. Three consecutive games without a second-half point? A 14-0 deficit 17 minutes into Sunday’s game? The Chiefs rallied behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ two TD passes and running back Isiah Pacheco’s two rushing TDs to secure a 31-17 road victory. What do you think the two college buddies had to say to each other postgame after the fourth-quarter sack …

HERE COMES GEORGIE 🫣 pic.twitter.com/I5vAeAxyWr — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 27, 2023

The host Tennessee Titans clamped down on the Carolina Panthers, earning a 17-10 victory. A certain billionaire was a bit upset in the Panthers’ post-game locker room. How hot is coach Frank Reich’s seat? …

#Panthers Owner David Tepper has had enough. Changes could be coming soon. pic.twitter.com/B4DsMqn9SZ — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) November 26, 2023

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence had the Jacksonville Jaguars in a good mood after the 24-21 victory over the host Houston Texans. At 8-3, the Jaguars lead the AFC North …

Quarterback Desmond Ridder has endured an up-and-down start to his first season as a starter. Still, the Falcons (5-6) moved into a first-place tie in the NFC South following a 24-15 victory over the visiting Saints (5-6). Ridder had an up-and-down game Sunday, but pinpointed a key TD pass to running back Bijan Robinson. It deserves another look …

Watch it on repeat 🔁 📺 FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/KNWRtrxHZG — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 26, 2023

Playing their first game since offensive coordinator Matt Canada was fired, the Steelers (7-4) compiled a season-high 421 yards and secured a 16-10 victory over the host Cincinnati Bengals, who fell to 5-6 …

“I think we all came together this week.” – Kenny Pickett telling @EvanWashburn what clicked for the @Steelers in their win over the Bengals pic.twitter.com/kokzeNhS3O — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 26, 2023

“A brilliant play call” led to the Indianapolis Colts scoring what proved to be the game-winning TD in the 27-20 decision over the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On a fourth-and-inches call with 9:11 remaining in the fourth quarter, Gardner Minshew completed a 30-yard, play-action pass to Mo Alie-Cow. It set up Jonathan Taylor’s 1-yard TD run three plays later …

4th and inches? Welcome to Mo’s. 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/s1eeobQG2I — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 26, 2023

The New England Patriots are struggling at quarterback and the New York Giants’ rookie signal-caller, Tommy DeVito, did just enough to earn a 10-7 victory. The winning field goal was set up by Xavier McKinney’s interception of a Bailey Zappe pass early in the fourth quarter. The Giants have won consecutive games for the first time this season …

X SNAGGED IT! 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/0vsyxFubjv — New York Giants (@Giants) November 26, 2023

In the Sunday night game, the Ravens’ defense shined again in the 20-10 victory over the host Los Angeles Chargers. Offensively, the Ravens were led by rookie Zay Flowers, who collected receiving and rushing TDs …

On Monday night NFL fans get more with the Chicago Bears playing at the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC North matchup …

All eyes on us tomorrow night.#Skol — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 26, 2023