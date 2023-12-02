NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 13 Must-See Game: San Francisco 49ers Vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Wendi Oliveros
On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles face a rematch with the San Francisco 49ers.

This is the premier game on the NFL Week 13 schedule.

It is a must-see football game for fans across the country.

In January, the Eagles defeated the 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field to win the NFC Championship; it was their third win in the last four meetings between these two teams.

Quarterback Brock Purdy was injured in the game and unable to throw the ball, and the Eagles won easily.

A healthy Purdy comes to Philly, and for reasons that are hard to understand, the 8-3 49ers are favored over the 10-1 Eagles.

Fans want this game to be what the NFC Championship could not be; a hard-fought competitive game that goes down the wire.

Realistically, these teams could meet again in the postseason, so it is a rematch and potentially a preview.

The weather could be a factor; rain is expected Sunday afternoon when the game starts at 4:25 PM EST.

In the past two weeks, the Eagles have slugged through two challenging games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills; both could have been losses, but this team finds a way to win no matter what.

There is no reason to believe the Eagles will not find a way to win at home with the fans doing their best to disrupt Purdy and company.

Watch the San Francisco 49ers Vs. Philadelphia Eagles on FOX at 4:25 PM EST on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

