The NFL Week 14 Injury Report is live. Which players will not be playing this weekend? Below, we examine the injury updates from around the NFL for Week 14.
Notable Week 14 Injuries
Saints are listing QB Derek Carr as questionable for Sunday’s game vs Carolina due to his concussion, ribs and right shoulder.
The New Orleans Saints could be without Derek Carr on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Carr is listed as questionable with a concussion and injuries to his ribs and right shoulder. Jameis Winston would start in Carr’s place.
Good news for the Philadelphia Eagles. Tight end Dallas Goedert is not listed on the injury report as he returns to the lineup from a forearm injury.
Other notable players that have been ruled out include Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (thumb), Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst (concussion), Buccanneers linebacker Devin White (foot), and 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot/knee).
NFL Week 14 Injury Report
Dallas Goedert is back. https://t.co/6HoUYjNPGq
Los Angeles Rams (6-6) vs. Baltimore Ravens (9-3) – Dec. 10, 1 p.m. ET
Rams
- Doubtful: TE Tyler Higbee (neck)
- Questionable: LB Michael Hoecht (knee), LB Byron Young (knee), DB Quentin Lake (hamstring)
Ravens
- Questionable: LB Malik Hamm (ankle), LB Malik Harrison (groin), CB Damarion Williams (ankle)
Detroit Lions (9-3) at Chicago Bears (4-8) – Dec. 10, 1 p.m. ET
Lions
- Out: QB Hendon Hooker (knee), OL Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe)
- Questionable: LB Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle)
Bears
- Out: WR Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring)
- Questionable: WR Velus Jones Jr. (illness), WR Tyler Scott (hamstring), DL Yannick Ngakoue (knee)
Indianapolis Colts (7-5) at Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) – Dec. 10, 1 p.m. ET
Colts
- Out: RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb), OT Braden Smith (knee)
- Questionable: LB E.J. Speed (knee), CB JuJu Brents (quad)
Bengals
- Questionable: WR Tyler Boyd (ankle), OT D’Ante Smith (non-injury related/personal), DE D.J. Reader (back)
Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) at Cleveland Browns (7-5) – Dec. 10, 1 p.m. ET
Jaguars
- Out: TE Brenton Strange (foot), OL Walker Little (hamstring), CB Christian Braswell (hamstring), CB Tre Herndon (concussion)
- Questionable: QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle), RB Travis Etienne (ribs), RB D’Ernest Johnson (knee), DL Foley Fatukasi (heel), CB Tyson Campbell (quad)
Browns
- Questionable: WR Amari Cooper (concussion/ribs), OT Dawand Jones (knee), CB Cameron Mitchell (hamstring), CB Denzel Ward (shoulder)
Carolina Panthers (1-11) at New Orleans Saints (5-7) – Dec. 10, 1 p.m. ET
Panthers
- Out: TE Hayden Hurst (concussion), DT DeShawn Williams (knee)
- Questionable: TE Stephen Sullivan (shoulder), TE Tommy Tremble (hip), C Bradley Bozeman (ankle), LB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring), LB Marquis Haynes (back)
Saints
- Out: RB Kendre Miller (ankle), DE Isaiah Foskey (quad)
- Questionable: QB Derek Carr (concussion/rib/right shoulder), QB Taysom Hill (foot/left hand), WR Chris Olave (illness), WR Rashid Shaheed (thigh), TE Juwan Johnson (quad), G Nick Saldiveri (shoulder), DE Cameron Jordan (ankle), LB Pete Werner (shoulder/oblique), K Blake Grupe (right groin)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) at Atlanta Falcons (6-6) – Dec. 10, 1 p.m. ET
Buccaneers
- Out: LB Devin White (foot), CB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot)
- Questionable: NT Vita Vea (toe), LB K.J. Britt (back)
Falcons
- Out: OT Kaleb McGary (knee), DT David Onyemata (ankle), DE LaCale London (knee), LB Nate Landman (knee)
- Questionable: WR Mack Hollins (ankle), C Drew Dalman (ankle), CB Mike Hughes (hand), CB A.J. Terrell (concussion), CB Jeff Okudah (ankle)
Houston Texans (7-5) at New York Jets (4-8) – Dec. 10, 1 p.m. ET
Texans
- Ou: TE Dalton Schultz (hamstring)
- Questionable: WR Noah Brown (knee), OT George Fant (hip), DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow/shoulder)
Jets
- Out: QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles), WR Jason Brownlee (ankle), OL Wes Schweitzer (calf)
- Questionable: RB Breece Hall (ankle), OL Carter Warren (hip), DL John Franklin-Myers (ankle)
Seattle Seahawks (6-6) at San Francisco 49ers (9-3) – Dec. 10, 4:05 p.m. ET
Seahawks
- Questionable: QB Geno Smith (groin), RB Zach Charbonnet (knee), RB Kenneth Walker (oblique), WR D’Wayne Eskridge (ribs), NT Jarran Reed (hamstring), LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle), CB Tre Brown (heel)
49ers
- Out: WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib), TE Ross Dwelley (ankle), DL Arik Armstead (foot/knee)
- Doubtful: RB Elijah Mitchell (knee), OG Spencer Burford (knee), CB Darrell Luter (hamstring)
Minnesota Vikings (6-6) at Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) – Dec. 10, 4:05 p.m. ET
Vikings
- Questionable: G Ed Ingram (hip), DB Theo Jackson (illness)
Raiders
- Out: OT Kolton Miller (shoulder)
- Questionable: DE Maxx Crosby (knee), LB Kana’i Mauga (knee), CB Brandon Facyson (shin)
Denver Broncos (6-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-7) – Dec. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET
Broncos
- Questionable: RB Samaje Perine (knee)
Chargers
- Out: WR Josh Palmer (knee), OT Zack Bailey (back), CB Deane Leonard (ankle/heel)
- Questionable: DT Otito Ogbonnia (knee), LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring)
Buffalo Bills (6-6) at Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) – Dec. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET
Bills
- Questionable: TE Dawson Knox (wrist), CB Kaiir Elam (ankle)
Chiefs
- Out: RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder), OL Donovan Smith (neck), LB Drue Tranquill (concussion), S Bryan Cook (ankle) out
SNF: Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) at Dallas Cowboys (9-3) – Dec. 10, 8:20 p.m. ET
Eagles
- N/A
Cowboys
- Out: OT Matt Waletzko (shoulder)
MNF: Tennessee Titans (4-8) at Miami Dolphins (9-3) – Dec. 11, 8:15 p.m. ET
- Released Saturday afternoon
MNF: Green Bay Packers (6-6) at New York Giants (4-8) – Dec. 11, 8:15 p.m. ET
- Released Saturday afternoon