The NFL Week 14 Injury Report is live. Which players will not be playing this weekend? Below, we examine the injury updates from around the NFL for Week 14.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

Notable Week 14 Injuries

Saints are listing QB Derek Carr as questionable for Sunday’s game vs Carolina due to his concussion, ribs and right shoulder. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2023

The New Orleans Saints could be without Derek Carr on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Carr is listed as questionable with a concussion and injuries to his ribs and right shoulder. Jameis Winston would start in Carr’s place.

Good news for the Philadelphia Eagles. Tight end Dallas Goedert is not listed on the injury report as he returns to the lineup from a forearm injury.

Other notable players that have been ruled out include Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (thumb), Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst (concussion), Buccanneers linebacker Devin White (foot), and 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot/knee).

NFL Week 14 Injury Report

Dallas Goedert is back. https://t.co/6HoUYjNPGq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2023

Los Angeles Rams (6-6) vs. Baltimore Ravens (9-3) – Dec. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Rams

Doubtful: TE Tyler Higbee (neck)

TE Tyler Higbee (neck) Questionable: LB Michael Hoecht (knee), LB Byron Young (knee), DB Quentin Lake (hamstring)

Ravens

Questionable: LB Malik Hamm (ankle), LB Malik Harrison (groin), CB Damarion Williams (ankle)

Detroit Lions (9-3) at Chicago Bears (4-8) – Dec. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Lions

Out: QB Hendon Hooker (knee), OL Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe)

QB Hendon Hooker (knee), OL Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe) Questionable: LB Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle)

Bears

Out: WR Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring)

WR Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring) Questionable: WR Velus Jones Jr. (illness), WR Tyler Scott (hamstring), DL Yannick Ngakoue (knee)

Indianapolis Colts (7-5) at Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) – Dec. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Colts

Out: RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb), OT Braden Smith (knee)

RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb), OT Braden Smith (knee) Questionable: LB E.J. Speed (knee), CB JuJu Brents (quad)

Bengals

Questionable: WR Tyler Boyd (ankle), OT D’Ante Smith (non-injury related/personal), DE D.J. Reader (back)

Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) at Cleveland Browns (7-5) – Dec. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Jaguars

Out: TE Brenton Strange (foot), OL Walker Little (hamstring), CB Christian Braswell (hamstring), CB Tre Herndon (concussion)

TE Brenton Strange (foot), OL Walker Little (hamstring), CB Christian Braswell (hamstring), CB Tre Herndon (concussion) Questionable: QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle), RB Travis Etienne (ribs), RB D’Ernest Johnson (knee), DL Foley Fatukasi (heel), CB Tyson Campbell (quad)

Browns

Questionable: WR Amari Cooper (concussion/ribs), OT Dawand Jones (knee), CB Cameron Mitchell (hamstring), CB Denzel Ward (shoulder)

Carolina Panthers (1-11) at New Orleans Saints (5-7) – Dec. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Panthers

Out: TE Hayden Hurst (concussion), DT DeShawn Williams (knee)

TE Hayden Hurst (concussion), DT DeShawn Williams (knee) Questionable: TE Stephen Sullivan (shoulder), TE Tommy Tremble (hip), C Bradley Bozeman (ankle), LB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring), LB Marquis Haynes (back)

Saints

Out: RB Kendre Miller (ankle), DE Isaiah Foskey (quad)

RB Kendre Miller (ankle), DE Isaiah Foskey (quad) Questionable: QB Derek Carr (concussion/rib/right shoulder), QB Taysom Hill (foot/left hand), WR Chris Olave (illness), WR Rashid Shaheed (thigh), TE Juwan Johnson (quad), G Nick Saldiveri (shoulder), DE Cameron Jordan (ankle), LB Pete Werner (shoulder/oblique), K Blake Grupe (right groin)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) at Atlanta Falcons (6-6) – Dec. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Buccaneers

Out: LB Devin White (foot), CB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot)

LB Devin White (foot), CB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot) Questionable: NT Vita Vea (toe), LB K.J. Britt (back)

Falcons

Out: OT Kaleb McGary (knee), DT David Onyemata (ankle), DE LaCale London (knee), LB Nate Landman (knee)

OT Kaleb McGary (knee), DT David Onyemata (ankle), DE LaCale London (knee), LB Nate Landman (knee) Questionable: WR Mack Hollins (ankle), C Drew Dalman (ankle), CB Mike Hughes (hand), CB A.J. Terrell (concussion), CB Jeff Okudah (ankle)

Houston Texans (7-5) at New York Jets (4-8) – Dec. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Texans

Ou: TE Dalton Schultz (hamstring)

TE Dalton Schultz (hamstring) Questionable: WR Noah Brown (knee), OT George Fant (hip), DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow/shoulder)

Jets

Out: QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles), WR Jason Brownlee (ankle), OL Wes Schweitzer (calf)

QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles), WR Jason Brownlee (ankle), OL Wes Schweitzer (calf) Questionable: RB Breece Hall (ankle), OL Carter Warren (hip), DL John Franklin-Myers (ankle)

Seattle Seahawks (6-6) at San Francisco 49ers (9-3) – Dec. 10, 4:05 p.m. ET

Seahawks

Questionable: QB Geno Smith (groin), RB Zach Charbonnet (knee), RB Kenneth Walker (oblique), WR D’Wayne Eskridge (ribs), NT Jarran Reed (hamstring), LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle), CB Tre Brown (heel)

49ers

Out: WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib), TE Ross Dwelley (ankle), DL Arik Armstead (foot/knee)

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib), TE Ross Dwelley (ankle), DL Arik Armstead (foot/knee) Doubtful: RB Elijah Mitchell (knee), OG Spencer Burford (knee), CB Darrell Luter (hamstring)

Minnesota Vikings (6-6) at Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) – Dec. 10, 4:05 p.m. ET

Vikings

Questionable: G Ed Ingram (hip), DB Theo Jackson (illness)

Raiders

Out: OT Kolton Miller (shoulder)

OT Kolton Miller (shoulder) Questionable: DE Maxx Crosby (knee), LB Kana’i Mauga (knee), CB Brandon Facyson (shin)

Denver Broncos (6-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-7) – Dec. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET

Broncos

Questionable: RB Samaje Perine (knee)

Chargers

Out: WR Josh Palmer (knee), OT Zack Bailey (back), CB Deane Leonard (ankle/heel)

WR Josh Palmer (knee), OT Zack Bailey (back), CB Deane Leonard (ankle/heel) Questionable: DT Otito Ogbonnia (knee), LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring)

Buffalo Bills (6-6) at Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) – Dec. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bills

Questionable: TE Dawson Knox (wrist), CB Kaiir Elam (ankle)

Chiefs

Out: RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder), OL Donovan Smith (neck), LB Drue Tranquill (concussion), S Bryan Cook (ankle) out

SNF: Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) at Dallas Cowboys (9-3) – Dec. 10, 8:20 p.m. ET

Eagles

N/A

Cowboys

Out: OT Matt Waletzko (shoulder)

MNF: Tennessee Titans (4-8) at Miami Dolphins (9-3) – Dec. 11, 8:15 p.m. ET

Released Saturday afternoon

MNF: Green Bay Packers (6-6) at New York Giants (4-8) – Dec. 11, 8:15 p.m. ET

Released Saturday afternoon