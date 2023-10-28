The NFL Week 8 Injury Report is live. Which players have been ruled out? Below, we examine the roster updates from around the league.
Notable Week 8 Injuries
Players ruled out for Sunday include Ryan Tannehill, Tae Davis, Robert Woods, Sheldon Rankins, Brevin Jordan, Vonn Bell, Laviska Shenault, Zay Jones, Nick Bolton, James Hurst, Kylen Granson, Braden Smith, Joe Tippmann, Daniel Jones, Gary Brightwell, Bradley Roby, Cody Barton,…
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2023
The biggest injury story revolves around the status of San Francisco 49ers Brock Purdy, who is still in concussion protocol. However, ESPN’s Nick Wagoner reported that signs point toward Purdy playing on Sunday, but he must clear the final step of protocol.
Tennesse Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is out with an ankle injury. Rookie Will Levis is in line to start, but expect Malik Willis to see time at QB, too.
Other notable names include Falcons linebacker Tae Davis, Texans wide receiver Robert Woods, Panthers safety Vonn Bell, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, and Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.
NFL Week 8 Injury Report
#49ers QB Sam Darnold on Brock Purdy: "He's preparing really well and out there at practice he's been slinging it and looking really good."
Signs point toward Purdy playing Sunday but he still must clear the final step of protocol on Saturday…https://t.co/HGDJmWIjjP
— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) October 27, 2023
New Orleans Saints (3-4) at Indianapolis Colts (3-4) – Oct. 29, 1 p.m. ET
Saints
- Out: OL James Hurst (ankle)
- Questionable: QB Taysom Hill (chest), TE Jimmy Graham (illness), G Max Garcia (illness), OL Andrus Peat (ankle), LB Demario Davis (knee), CB Alontae Taylor (hip), S J.T. Gray (hamstring), S Tyrann Mathieu (foot), S Marcus Maye (hamstring/illness)
Colts
- Out: TE Kylen Granson (concussion), T Braden Smith (hip/wrist), CB Juju Brents (quad)
- Questionable: RB Zack Moss (elbow/heel), DT Eric Johnson (ankle), CB Tony Brown (ribs)
Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) – Oct. 29, 1 p.m. ET
Jaguars
- Out: WR Zay Jones (knee), CB Greogry Junior (hamstring)
- Questionable: QB Trevor Lawrence (knee), OL Walker Little (knee), OL Brandon Scherff (ankle), CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring), S Andre Cisco (hamstring)
Steelers
- Questionable: CB James Pierre (ankle), CB Joey Porter Jr. (calf), CB Levi Wallace (foot)
Houston Texans (3-3) at Carolina Panthers (0-6) – Oct. 29, 1 p.m. ET
Texans
- Out: WR Robert Woods (foot), TE Brevin Jordan (foot), DT Sheldon Rankins (knee)
- Questionable: WR Xavier Hutchinson (foot), T Tytus Howard (knee/hand), DT Hassan Ridgeway (calf)
Panthers
- Out: WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle), S Vonn Bell (quad)
- Questionable: OT Taylor Moton (knee/rest), OLB Kamu Grugier-Hill (illness), LB Brian Burns (elbow), LB Frankie Luvu (hip), S Xavier Woods (hamstring)
Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) at Washington Commanders (3-4) – Oct. 29, 1 p.m. ET
Eagles
- Out: CB Bradley Roby (shoulder)
- Questionable: DT Jordan Davis (hamstring)
Commanders
- Out: G Saahdiq Charles (calf), LB Cody Barton (ankle)
- Questionable: WR Curtis Samuel (foot), DT Phidarian Mathis (calf)
Los Angeles Rams (3-4) at Dallas Cowboys (4-2) – Oct. 29, 1 p.m. ET
Rams
- Out: TE Hunter Long (hamstring)
- Questionable: WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles), OL Rob Havenstein (calf), LB Ernest Jones (knee)
Cowboys
- Questionable: T Tyron Smith (neck)
New England Patriots (2-5) at Miami Dolphins (5-2) – Oct. 29, 1 p.m. ET
Patriots
- Out: OL Calvin Anderson (illness)
- Questionable: OT Trent Brown (ankle/knee), OL Vederian Lowe (ankle), DL Christian Barmore (knee), DL Keion White (concussion), DL Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder), LB Josh Uche (ankle/toe), CB Shaun Wade (shoulder), DB Jonathan Jones (knee)
Dolphins
- Questionable: RB Alec Ingold (foot), RB Raheem Mostert (ankle), WR River Cracraft (shoulder), CB Xavien Howard (groin), CB Nik Needham (Achilles), CB Jalen Ramsey (knee), CB Cam Smith (foot),S Jevon Holland (concussion)
New York Jets (3-3) at New York Giants (2-5) – Oct. 29, 1 p.m. ET
Jets
- Out: OL Joe Tippmann (quad)
- Doubtful: WR Irv Charles (shoulder)
- Questionable: WR Randall Cobb (shoulder), DL Will McDonald (back), DB Michael Carter II (hamstring)
Giants
- Out: QB Daniel Jones (neck), RB Gary Brightwell (hamstring)
- Doubtful: OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)
- Questionable: TE Darren Waller (hamstring), T Evan Neal (ankle), C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee), CB Adoree’ Jackson (neck)
Atlanta Falcons (4-3) at Tennessee Titans (2-4) – Oct. 29, 1 p.m. ET
Falcons
- Out: LB Tae Davis (concussion protocol)
- Questionable: OLB Bud Dupree (groin)
Titans
- Out: QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) TE Josh Whyle (concussion), CB Roger McCreary (hamstring)
- Questionable: DL Naquan Jones (illness)
Minnesota Vikings (3-4) at Green Bay Packers (2-4) – Oct. 29, 1 p.m. ET
Vikings
- Out: LB Brian Asamoah (ankle)
- Questionable: RB Kene Nwangwu (illness), WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring), G Ezra Cleveland (foot)
Packers
- Questionable: TE Luke Musgrave (ankle), OL Josh Myers(ankle), LB De’Vondre Campbell (ankle), CB Jaire Alexander (back)
Cleveland Browns (4-2) at Seattle Seahawks (4-2) – Oct. 29, 4:05 p.m. ET
Browns
- Out: QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder)
- Questionable: RB Jerome Ford (ankle), WR Marquise Goodwin (back), T Jedrick Wills Jr. (foot/ankle), LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring)
Seahawks
- Out: RB Kenny McIntosh (knee), NT Austin Faoliu (knee)
- Doubtful: G Phil Haynes (calf)
- Questionable: WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring), S Jamal Adams (knee)
Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) at Denver Broncos (2-5) – Oct. 29, 4:25 p.m. ET
Chiefs
- Out: LB Nick Bolton (wrist)
Broncos
- Questionable: WR Brandon Johnson (hamstring)
Baltimore Ravens (5-2) at Arizona Cardinals (1-6) – Oct. 29, 4:25 p.m. ET
Ravens
- Out: S Marcus Williams (hamstring)
- Questionable: RB Keaton Mitchell (hamstring), WR Tylan Wallace (hamstring), LB Odafe Oweh (ankle)
Cardinals
- Out: OL Elijah Wilkinson (neck), DL Kevin Strong (shoulder), LB Krys Barnes (hamstring)
- Doubtful: QB Kyler Murray (knee)
- Questionable: WR Greg Dortch (ankle), CB Antonio Hamilton (groin), S Jalen Thompson (hamstring)
Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) at San Francisco 49ers (5-2) – Oct. 29, 4:25 p.m. ET
Bengals
- Out: RB Chase Brown (hamstring), LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee)
49ers
- Out: WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder)
- Questionable: QB Brock Purdy (concussion), T Trent Williams (ankle)
SNF: Chicago Bears (2-5) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) – Oct. 29, 8:20 p.m. ET
Bears
- Out: QB Justin Fields (right thumb), OL Nate Davis (ankle), DB Terell Smith (illness)
- Questionable: OL Dan Keeney (knee), DB Jaquan Brisker (illness), DB Eddie Jackson (foot)
Chargers
- Questionable: WR Jalen Guyton (knee), WR Joshua Palmer (knee), TE Gerald Everett (hip), DL Otito Ogbonnia (knee), S Alohi Gilman (heel), DB Deane Leonard (hamstring)
MNF: Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) at Detroit Lions (5-2) – Oct. 30, 8:15 p.m. ET
- N/A