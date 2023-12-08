Patrick Kane’s march with Original Six organizations continued with his Detroit Red Wings’ debut.

A future NHL Hall of Famer, Kane is a three-time Stanley Cup champion and entered Thursday second among all-time U.S.-born points leaders (1,237). A 16-year veteran, Kane previously played with the Chicago Blackhawks and briefly with the New York Rangers.

Following hip surgery, Kane signed with the Red Wings on Nov. 28, but his first game in over seven months was overshadowed by the San Jose Sharks rallying from a four-goal, second-period deficit to record 6-5 overtime win before a sell-out crowd at Little Caesars Arena.

One of the NFL’s worst teams, the Sharks, who yielded three goals in 49 seconds Thursday, responded by collecting three goals, including two shorthanded tallies, during a 1:44, second-period stretch.

Twitter users reacted to the teams combing to score six goals during the final seven minutes of the middle stanza and Kane hitting the goalpost with the score tied at 4-all about five minutes into the third period.

The Sharks-Red Wings matchup Thursday created an NHL first …

Tonight's @SanJoseSharks – @DetroitRedWings game is the first game in NHL history to be tied, then have one team take a 4-goal lead, then be tied again all within the same period. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) December 8, 2023

Preparing for his debut, Kane spoke to the media after Thursday’s morning skate …

"You want to give the fans good vibes and also show out for your teammates as well." 🎟️ » https://t.co/aOqx5xXtPF pic.twitter.com/upKqotonA3 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 7, 2023

Kane received a pre-game, good-luck fist-pump from a special young fan …

PK3 is in the building rooting on his dad, PK88 in his Red Wings debut 🥹 pic.twitter.com/q2lQ0QvrwG — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 7, 2023

A pre-game look at teams trending in opposite directions …

The Thursday Tide is here👇 pic.twitter.com/ppw3Z2dVwU — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) December 7, 2023

Catching up with Hall of Fame goalie Mike Vernon after a scoreless first period …

The gentlemen in the broadcast booth are joined by 1997 Conn Smythe Trophy winner and Hall of Fame goaltender Mike Vernon!#LGRW pic.twitter.com/THw2RKkdHB — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) December 8, 2023

Despite being outshot 17-10, the Red Wings claimed a 1-0, second-period lead on Klim Kostin’s unassisted goal off a faceoff. Here’s an analytical look at Thursday’s game-opening goal …

DET 🚨 #SJSharks: 0#LGRW: 1 Scorer: Klim Kostin

Goalie: Mackenzie Blackwood

Prev Event: faceoff

xG: 0.190 18.42% of 3464 shots w/in .01 xG last year were goals.

25.0% of 20 shots w/in .01 xG last year were goals vs Mackenzie Blackwood (75.0 SV%). pic.twitter.com/ShtSgRRrR0 — NHL xG Bot (@nhlxgbot) December 8, 2023

Thirteen seconds apart, Michael Rasmussen deflected in two shots in a row, lifting the Red Wings to a 3-0 advantage at 13:04 of the second period …

Ras nets his 4th & 5th of the season! pic.twitter.com/4pdFbtpD7D — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 8, 2023

Thirty-six seconds after Rasmussen’s second goal, Lucas Raymond capped the Red Wings’ four-goal spurt, but the big lead wouldn’t last long …

The #LGRW offense is a wagon. What great passing sequence for this goal by Lucas Raymond pic.twitter.com/VloDVarlRR — Drop the Mitts Hockey (@DropMittsHockey) December 8, 2023

The Sharks entered Thursday with the NHL’s worst pentalty kill percentage (71.1), but Tomas Hertl and Fabian Zetterlund scored on a Red Wings power play, sparking the comeback …

Fabian Zetterlund short handed for the #SJSharks

4-2 now. pic.twitter.com/f2aI0xs0Mu — JD Young (@MyFryHole) December 8, 2023

The Sharks, who entered Thursday last in points percentage (.308), goals per game (2.00), goals allowed per game (4.00), goal differential (minus-52) and shots per game (24.9), scored four unanswered goals to rally and tie the score at 4-all after 40 minutes …

4 goals + 1 period = an absolutely INSANE #SJSharks comeback 😤 pic.twitter.com/WIhFIfeRs3 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) December 8, 2023

Mikael Granlund capped the comeback by converting the game-winner off an overtime two-on-one breakaway …

GRANNY GETS IT DONE 👊 pic.twitter.com/7HRgND5m1B — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) December 8, 2023

After starting the season 0-10-1, are the Sharks starting to put the NHL on notice? …

Three-goal comeback on Tuesday.

Four-goal comeback tonight.

Two wins for the @SanJoseSharks. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0swCHSDFbj — NHL (@NHL) December 8, 2023