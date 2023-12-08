NHL News and Rumors

NHL Fans Receive Offensive Treat As Red Wings-Sharks Produce Historic 2nd Period Scoring Display During Patrick Kane’s Debut

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
patrick kane debut with detroit is a loss (1)

Patrick Kane’s march with Original Six organizations continued with his Detroit Red Wings’ debut.

A future NHL Hall of Famer, Kane is a three-time Stanley Cup champion and entered Thursday second among all-time U.S.-born points leaders (1,237). A 16-year veteran, Kane previously played with the Chicago Blackhawks and briefly with the New York Rangers.

Following hip surgery, Kane signed with the Red Wings on Nov. 28, but his first game in over seven months was overshadowed by the San Jose Sharks rallying from a four-goal, second-period deficit to record 6-5 overtime win before a sell-out crowd at Little Caesars Arena.

One of the NFL’s worst teams, the Sharks, who yielded three goals in 49 seconds Thursday, responded by collecting three goals, including two shorthanded tallies, during a 1:44, second-period stretch.

Twitter users reacted to the teams combing to score six goals during the final seven minutes of the middle stanza and Kane hitting the goalpost with the score tied at 4-all about five minutes into the third period.

The Sharks-Red Wings matchup Thursday created an NHL first …

Preparing for his debut, Kane spoke to the media after Thursday’s morning skate …

Kane received a pre-game, good-luck fist-pump from a special young fan …

A pre-game look at teams trending in opposite directions …

Catching up with Hall of Fame goalie Mike Vernon after a scoreless first period …

Despite being outshot 17-10, the Red Wings claimed a 1-0, second-period lead on Klim Kostin’s unassisted goal off a faceoff. Here’s an analytical look at Thursday’s game-opening goal …

Thirteen seconds apart, Michael Rasmussen deflected in two shots in a row, lifting the Red Wings to a 3-0 advantage at 13:04 of the second period …

Thirty-six seconds after Rasmussen’s second goal, Lucas Raymond capped the Red Wings’ four-goal spurt, but the big lead wouldn’t last long …

The Sharks entered Thursday with the NHL’s worst pentalty kill percentage (71.1), but Tomas Hertl and Fabian Zetterlund scored on a Red Wings power play, sparking the comeback …

The Sharks, who entered Thursday last in points percentage (.308), goals per game (2.00), goals allowed per game (4.00), goal differential (minus-52) and shots per game (24.9), scored four unanswered goals to rally and tie the score at 4-all after 40 minutes …

Mikael Granlund capped the comeback by converting the game-winner off an overtime two-on-one breakaway …

After starting the season 0-10-1, are the Sharks starting to put the NHL on notice? …

Topics  
Detroit Red Wings NHL News and Rumors San Jose Sharks Twitter
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_21652785_168396541_lowres-2

Maple Leafs defenseman John Klingberg to have season ending hip surgery

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  11h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_21963285_168396541_lowres-2
Blue Jackets trade left winger Eric Robinson to Sabres
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  11h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks
Tomas Hertl collects sixth career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 6 2023
NHL News and Rumors
MSG Sphere To Host NHL Draft 2024 In Las Vegas On June 28-29
MSG Sphere To Host NHL Draft 2024 In Las Vegas On June 28-29
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Dec 5 2023
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_21990669_168396541_lowres-2
Coyotes record historic five game winning streak
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 5 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights
Artemi Panarin records fifth career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 4 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Columbus Blue Jackets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning right winger Nikita Kucherov named NHL first star of the month
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 2 2023
More News
Arrow to top