In the latest “biggest game in the past eight years,” the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night rallied to take a lead into the second-period intermission.

“Feels good,” Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat told Bally Sports Detroit. “It’s big going into the third with the lead.”

“We’ve got to keep it up.”

They couldn’t, dropping a 4-3 overtime decision to the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. The outing could play a big role in determining the NHL’s Eastern Conference playoff seeds.

A lot has changed since the Red Wings beat the Capitols, 8-3, Feb. 27. At the time, the Red Wings owned the top wild-card spot and paced the Capitals by nine points.

But Tuesday’s victory increased the Capitals’ lead to two points over the Red Wings (36-30-6) for the conference’s second wild-card seed. The Caps (36-26-9), who were led by Dylan Strome’s two goals and goalie Charlie Lindgren’s 30 saves, also have a game in hand. The teams meet again April 9 at Detroit.

X (Twitter) users replied to the Red Wings, who have not qualified for the playoffs since 2016, dropping just their fourth of 28 games in which they led entering the third period …

DYLAN WINS IT! 👏 The @Capitals hold on to the second Wild Card spot with their @Energizer overtime victory! pic.twitter.com/kvMQKXkEwZ — NHL (@NHL) March 27, 2024

Despite carrying a 15-18-1 road record into Tuesday’s matchup, the Red Wings locker room appeared loose following the morning skate …

The Red Wings added a potential future forward piece to their organization. Finnie, a 2023 seventh-round draft pick, compiled 19 goals among 59 points for last place Kamloops of the WHL. The 6-foot-1, 183-pounder played left wing and center …

UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed center Emmitt Finnie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with the 2024-25 season. Finnie will report to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. pic.twitter.com/QiqyXPxyxo — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 26, 2024

Fans and players were beginning to warm up to the playoff-like atmosphere …

Strome connected on the overtime winner and said the league shouldn’t underestimate the Capitals, who recovered from a 1-6-2 slump Jan. 20-Feb. 13. They are now 6-0-1 in their past seven outings. “I think we’re proving a lot of people wrong right now,” Strome said, as reported by The Associated Press …

Dylan Strome has scored some big goals for the @Capitals this season and it continues in the thick of the playoff race. #NHLStats: https://t.co/SDdRUM7jUI pic.twitter.com/alXrKwFzzn — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 27, 2024

Lindgren appeared in his 100th NHL game Tuesday. In 12 appearances since giving up eight goals to the Red Wings last month, he has earned nine wins …

Charlie Lindgren gets a Jumbotron shoutout for his 100th career NHL game. His goal song, James Taylor’s “Copperline,” plays. pic.twitter.com/P9S6VLnH56 — Sammi Silber 🏒 (@sammisilber) March 26, 2024

Following a scoreless first period, the Capitals opened the scoring on a precise pass from Nick Jensen to fourth-liner Nic Dowd. DeBrincat said he lost coverage, resulting in the Dowd’s ninth of the season: “It was my fault on the first goal. We had to get it back.” …

A timely goal for Nic Dowd and the Caps. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/xFqY5PDQTn — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 27, 2024

DeBrincat did get it back, scoring his first in 12 games. He coverted a lay-up attempt from about a foot outside the goalie crease. The Red Wings, who were blanked Saturday at Nashville, have struggled to score recently. During a 3-7 tailspin entering Tuesday, they averaged just 2.6 goals scored, while yielding 3.8 …

A very fine time for Alex DeBrincat to not be ice cold Snaps a 12 game drought Needed this answer pic.twitter.com/ClIbEtVo1b — Jim Costa (@JimCosta_) March 27, 2024

Paying homage to a Red Wings blast from the past …

During the Capitals’ previous 10 outings, they went 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals scored per game and allowing 2.8. After Red Wings forward David Perron scored late in the second period, giving the Red Wings a 2-1 lead, Connor McMichael tied the game 35 seconds into the final frame. Providing depth scoring, McMichael has three goals in four games and eight points in eight appearances …

“There was tons of emotion, tons of effort from both teams. That was a fun one to win, for sure.” Connor McMichael after registering a goal 35 seconds into the third period tonight.#CapsWings pic.twitter.com/UKTPoZOwud — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 27, 2024

Four minutes, 14 seconds after McMichael’s marker, Strome connected on his first goal, assisted by John Carlson and Max Pacioretty …

Dylan Strome has spent two seasons in DC. Dylan Strome has set a career-high in goals scored in each of his two seasons in DC. pic.twitter.com/4YCNZZqcVx — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 27, 2024

Patrick Kane sent the game to OT. “It’s kind of what Kane does, right? He scores those big goals,” said Strome, a former teammate of both Kane and DeBrincat in Chicago. But the Red Wings fell short in the extra stanza …

Patrick Kane with an absolute CLAPPER! 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/3c2Ac0QlRo — NHL (@NHL) March 27, 2024

Final score: Capitals 4, Red Wings 3 (OT) …

Caps coach Spencer Carbery spoke of the playoff-like win …

Head coach Spencer Carbery’s full postgame media availability following tonight’s 4-3 overtime win against Detroit.#CapsWings pic.twitter.com/rAV7ci67BS — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 27, 2024