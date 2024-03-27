NHL News and Rumors

NHL Fans Respond To Detroit Red Wings, Washington Capitals Competing For 2nd Eastern Conference Wild-Card Spot At Capital One Arena

Jeff Hawkins
In the latest “biggest game in the past eight years,” the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night rallied to take a lead into the second-period intermission.

“Feels good,” Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat told Bally Sports Detroit. “It’s big going into the third with the lead.”

“We’ve got to keep it up.”

They couldn’t, dropping a 4-3 overtime decision to the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. The outing could play a big role in determining the NHL’s Eastern Conference playoff seeds.

A lot has changed since the Red Wings beat the Capitols, 8-3, Feb. 27. At the time, the Red Wings owned the top wild-card spot and paced the Capitals by nine points.

But Tuesday’s victory increased the Capitals’ lead to two points over the Red Wings (36-30-6) for the conference’s second wild-card seed. The Caps (36-26-9), who were led by Dylan Strome’s two goals and goalie Charlie Lindgren’s 30 saves, also have a game in hand. The teams meet again April 9 at Detroit.

X (Twitter) users replied to the Red Wings, who have not qualified for the playoffs since 2016, dropping just their fourth of 28 games in which they led entering the third period …

Despite carrying a 15-18-1 road record into Tuesday’s matchup, the Red Wings locker room appeared loose following the morning skate …

The Red Wings added a potential future forward piece to their organization. Finnie, a 2023 seventh-round draft pick, compiled 19 goals among 59 points for last place Kamloops of the WHL. The 6-foot-1, 183-pounder played left wing and center …

Fans and players were beginning to warm up to the playoff-like atmosphere …

Strome connected on the overtime winner and said the league shouldn’t underestimate the Capitals, who recovered from a 1-6-2 slump Jan. 20-Feb. 13. They are now 6-0-1 in their past seven outings. “I think we’re proving a lot of people wrong right now,” Strome said, as reported by The Associated Press …

Lindgren appeared in his 100th NHL game Tuesday. In 12 appearances since giving up eight goals to the Red Wings last month, he has earned nine wins …

Following a scoreless first period, the Capitals opened the scoring on a precise pass from Nick Jensen to fourth-liner Nic Dowd. DeBrincat said he lost coverage, resulting in the Dowd’s ninth of the season: “It was my fault on the first goal. We had to get it back.” …

DeBrincat did get it back, scoring his first in 12 games. He coverted a lay-up attempt from about a foot outside the goalie crease. The Red Wings, who were blanked Saturday at Nashville, have struggled to score recently. During a 3-7 tailspin entering Tuesday, they averaged just 2.6 goals scored, while yielding 3.8 …

Paying homage to a Red Wings blast from the past …

During the Capitals’ previous 10 outings, they went 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals scored per game and allowing 2.8. After Red Wings forward David Perron scored late in the second period, giving the Red Wings a 2-1 lead, Connor McMichael tied the game 35 seconds into the final frame. Providing depth scoring, McMichael has three goals in four games and eight points in eight appearances …

Four minutes, 14 seconds after McMichael’s marker, Strome connected on his first goal, assisted by John Carlson and Max Pacioretty …

Patrick Kane sent the game to OT. “It’s kind of what Kane does, right? He scores those big goals,” said Strome, a former teammate of both Kane and DeBrincat in Chicago. But the Red Wings fell short in the extra stanza …

Final score: Capitals 4, Red Wings 3 (OT) …

Caps coach Spencer Carbery spoke of the playoff-like win …

